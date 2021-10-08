Writing Journey returns for a second round to inspire young people across Kent

Running from Tuesday 2 November to Tuesday 9 December, 12-2pm via Zoom, the programme is curated by Sam Gayton, the children’s author who’s been looking after the young people’s programme at Margate Bookie for a number of years.

Sam has brought in some wonderful creatives to run these workshops, knowing the impact that writing can have on wellbeing, education, and confidence. He says: ‘The last Writing Journey workshops was a wonderful, creative escape from a world of lockdowns and anxiousness. I'm looking forward to trying out new creative forms, and connecting with enormously talented practitioners - and students.’

Feedback on the first run of Writing Journey was 100% positive. ‘I enjoyed the variety. I left with so much new knowledge which has helped me develop my writing.’

Writing Journey is open to anyone age 18-25 who is not in education, work, or training.

The line up includes:

Martin Stirling - a multi-award winning director and writer, emerging from the world of short films and commercials with works that are playful and provocative. Described by Director's Notes as "one of the internet's most watched directors" he is best known for his socially committed storytelling. He’ll be running a session on Show Bibles: How to create the blueprint for a smash hit TV show.

Rosie Wilby - an award-winning comedian who has appeared many times on BBC Radio 4 programmes including Woman’s Hour, Loose Ends, The Human Zoo and Four Thought, at major festivals including Latitude and Glastonbury and in the finals of several major comedy competitions. Her first book Is Monogamy Dead? was shortlisted for the Diva Literary Awards 2017, longlisted for the Polari First Book Prize 2018 and followed her TEDx talk of the same name. Comedy is her bag, and she’ll be sharing her wisdom in a one off workshop. Rosie’s newest book, The Breakup Monologues: The Unexpected Joy of Heartbreak, is zooming up the best seller charts.

Francesca Baker - a writer, reader, and word lover. She’s been a key part of Margate Bookie since 2017, and now looks after marketing and programming. She’s never happier than when in a library or clutching a notebook,

As Virginia Woolf said ‘my head is a hive of words that won’t settle.’ So Cesca puts them to use, exploring the world and then writing about it. She’s run workshops on Writing for Wellbeing at universities, prisons, health organisations and with the NHS, and will bringing this to Margate Bookie.

Chloe Timms - debut novelist from the Kent coast. After a career in teaching, Chloe studied for an MA in Creative Writing at the University of Kent and won a scholarship for the Faber Academy where she completed their six-month novel writing course. Chloe is passionate about disability rights, having been diagnosed with the condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 18 months old, and has campaigned on a number of crucial issues. The Seawomen is her first novel and she’ll be running a session on That Perfect First Chapter: How to get your novel's opening ready for a literary agent.

Annie Sutton - a Director, Theatre Maker and Practitioner. She gained a PGCE (distinction) Film and Drama and is Lecoq trained, working for over 25 years in the Creative Arts Industry. She is still learning. As an international theatre practitioner – maker she gathers ensembles to facilitate their creative purpose to tell stories in theatres, public spaces, outside places and recently in digital rooms. The Memory Box: using objects to inspire writing will explore how we can use our everyday surroundings to inspire creativity.

Sheryl Garratt - has earned her living as a writer for more than 30 years. She started writing for New Musical Express when she was still at school, and later became editor of The Face magazine, then the Observer magazine before leaving office politics forever and going back to freelance writing for the Guardian, Times, Telegraph, Elle, GQ and Vanity Fair amongst others. She’ll have a lot to share at her workshop, the final in the series.

The Writing Journey is supported by Colyer-Fergusson Charitable Trust. Jacqueline Rae, Chief Executive says: “The Colyer-Fergusson Charitable Trust is pleased to have supported the innovative work of Margate Bookie on a couple of occasions in the last three years. The Trust supports organisations delivering services to Kent’s most vulnerable young people and the Writing Journey will help this marginalised group to develop their literacy, social confidence and resilience.”