A new generation of apps put mental health in your hands

Immediate, round the clock support now available to all (@_PsyT)
We often hear that technology and screen time are playing havoc with our mental health. But now innovative solutions available via our phones can actually help us with common issues such as anxiety, grief and lack of self compassion, when delivered in the right way. Given that 1 in 6 people report experiencing a common mental health problem (like anxiety and depression) in any given week in England, we need to reach people where they are, and do it in a way that is supportive, systematic and affordable.
Working with experts and based on the latest research in psychology, UK-based startup Psychological Technologies (PSYT) has created a range of mobile apps designed to empower users to take care of their own mental health. Grief Works, Anxiety Solution and Self Compassion App are all available to download now on the App Store, and will be offered free from October 10 to 17 to commemorate World Mental Health Day.
This suite of tools provides support that’s more affordable than therapy and more effective than merely reading a book. In each app, a structured, guided and interactive programme takes you through a self therapeutic process broken down into bite-sized chunks that you can work through at your own pace. Users are encouraged to absorb helpful information and ideas, and are shown how to apply the advice to their own life with interactive tools they can access anytime. It’s only through contemplation and taking action that habits are formed, so the apps are practical in nature, encouraging real, lasting change.
Nick Begley says:
“It’s easy to neglect our mental health, and argue that we don’t have time to work on it. We wanted to make the benefits of therapy available to everyone, at the cost of a coffee a week, and through our apps, we know we can provide immediate help to those who need it, at scale.”
The Self compassion App - Self compassion isn’t just a nice to have. Numerous studies have shown it makes us more motivated, happy, and successful, as well as reducing the physical stress that negativity puts the body under. Based off the groundbreaking research of Dr Chris Irons and Dr Elaine Beaumont, this brand new app uses the exciting field of Compassion Focussed Therapy to empower users to take a kinder stance towards themselves. With more than 50 interactive practices and daily tools, this app has been scientifically proven to help users increase well-being, while reducing anxiety and self criticism.
Grief Works - Grief Works is an innovative new way to receive grief therapy through your phone. When grief is left unresolved, it can have a serious impact on mental health; up to 15% of mental illnesses are estimated to be caused by grief. Based on the best-selling book by Julia Samuel, MBE, UK’s leading grief expert and a Vice President of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, this tried and tested grief management tool has helped hundreds of people move to a place of acceptance and live happy fulfilled lives, even after experiencing the devastation of losing a loved one.
Anxiety Solution - Anxiety Solution app combines cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, breathing tools, sleep stories and more to allow people to understand their anxiety and learn how to manage it. Between 2008 and 2018 anxiety grew significantly, more than doubling from 9.08% to 21.69% among those aged 25 to 34, and increasing from 8.42% to 30.33% among women aged 18 to 24. With more than 70 easy-to-use tools and step-by-step advice from anxiety coach Chloe Brotheridge, Anxiety Solution will help them manage what can be a debilitating yet misunderstood condition.