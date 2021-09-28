 
Former College student serves up a storm after opening her own bistro

A former Business student has achieved her dreams by opening her own business at the age of 18 (@barnsleycollege).

Amber Day, who studied Level 3 Business at Barnsley College between 2020 and 2021, opened Daygo’s Bistro in Rotherham in August.

The family-run restaurant has had a considerable refurbishment and now proudly serves bistro-style meals, as well as cocktails and other drinks from their bar.

Amber said:

“I chose to study at Barnsley College because it had the right course for me - I went to look at many other colleges, but the staff in the Barnsley College Business department made me feel the most comfortable and I knew straight away what path I wanted to take and how they could help me.

“By studying Business at Barnsley College, it helped me with managing money and the financial side of things. It made me more aware of the reality of having your own business and the risks you have to take.

“Seeing my dream in front of my face at this age is a big thing for me.”

Angela Kerley, Head of Business at Barnsley College, added:

“It’s always great to see our students achieve their goals after studying with us. We try to encourage anyone who wants to start their own business through our hands-on courses and the support of ITrust, our initiative that has been designed to assist our student entrepreneurs.

“We wish Amber all the best in her new business venture and hope to see more students following her example this year!”

Those interested in studying a Business course at Barnsley College can find out more at www.barnsley.ac.uk/our-departments/business-and-management/.

 

