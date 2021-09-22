 
UK’s Largest Schools Group Introduces ‘Cognita Tutoring’ With Ambitions To Transform A Currently Unregulated, ‘Wild-West’ Industry

@CognitaSchools introduce a new online #tutoring provision with fully qualified teachers to help children build confidence and get results 

  • 80% of parents say the pandemic has increased their requirements for tutoring
  • 76% felt tutoring should be delivered by qualified teachers
  • 74% would prefer one to one tutoring
  • 59% wanted tutoring to monitor children’s progress and feedback after each session

Kevan Collins 100x100Sir Kevan Collins, Cognita Board Member and advisor to Cognita Tutoring, says:

 “It is particularly gratifying to see the best possible evidence being used to support the development of Cognita Tutoring.”

(Survey carried out by Cognita Tutoring, 1500 respondents, May 2021. Further details and additional stats can be provided.)

Following a successful pilot during the summer, Cognita Tutoring is now launching fully and will set a new gold standard in online tuition, spear-heading a crucial transition for a previously unregulated industry. From the UK's largest independent schools group, Cognita Tutoring believes that fully qualified teachers make the best tutors to deliver truly inspiring online lessons. These lessons are supplemented with an award-winning intelligent learning platform, CENTURY, which helps to assess every student from the outset and supports progress with personalised learning between sessions. With a firm focus on working in partnership with parents, tutors keep parents informed every step of the way with regular feedback and online parents’ evenings.

At a time when fostering children’s development in academic, social and emotional terms is front of mind for every parent, educationalist and Minister, Cognita Tutoring’s innovative new service strives to lead the development of a new style and nature of tutoring. Benefiting from knowledge and advice from a board of leading experts, including Sir Kevan Collins (Cognita Board Member and advisor to Cognita Tutoring) and Fidelma Murphy (Director of Education, Cognita) the new offer seeks to enhance children’s learning, development and wellbeing. 

Ian Thistlewood, General Manager for Cognita Tutoring, comments; “We spoke to lots of parents and existing tutors to understand what a gold standard tutoring service would look like for families from across the country. We discovered the tutoring market is like the wild west: it’s unregulated by government, anyone can set themselves up as a tutor regardless of qualifications or experience, and there are massive variances in quality.  It became clear that there was a need to professionalise this cottage industry by ensuring all our tutors are qualified teachers, supporting their students with the best learning technology, and building a genuine parent partnership into how we do things. We think tutoring should complement and enhance a child’s attainment and confidence in class.  Our aim is to deliver the UK’s leading online tuition service that will support every child’s immediate educational concerns and set them up for future success.”

Parents and their children using the new service can be sure that every Cognita tutor is a qualified teacher, is fully background checked, and holds credentials that have been vetted by Cognita, the UK's largest independent schools group. Each tutor is trained to deliver exceptional online lessons that inspire and engage, and which balance academic attainment with wellbeing and confidence building.  

