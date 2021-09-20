 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academic partnership NIHR announces £25 million funding for the School for Public Health Research

Details
Hits: 95
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The next round of the school, which has been awarded £25 million from April 2022, will advance and extend the school’s current research themes of children, young people and families; public mental health; and places and communities (@BristolUni).

Established in April 2012, the renewed NIHR School for Public Health Research (SPHR) is an extended partnership between Bristol University and eight other leading centres of academic public health research excellence across England.

Rona Campbell, Professor of Public Health Research, Lead of the Centre for Public Health, Department of Population Health Sciences at Bristol Medical School said:

"We are delighted that the University of Bristol’s membership of the NIHR School for Public Health Research is to continue for the next 5 years.

“I am honoured to remain as the School’s Deputy Director leading on the work to develop our public health research workforce in partnership with the NIHR Academy.

“Our membership enables us to work with public and practitioners in the South West to address the practical challenges people face and provide knowledge that can improve the health and wellbeing of local communities. ‘

The school will continue to be led by Professor Ashley Adamson, Director of Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health and NIHR Senior Investigator, and be joined by two new members in the University of Exeter and a consortium of the Universities of Birmingham, Keele and Warwick.

The school aims to build the evidence base for effective public health practice by bringing together England’s leading public health research expertise in one virtual organisation. The school conducts applied public health research to increase the volume and quality evidence on cost-effective interventions and supports local public health practitioners and policy makers to engage with research and seek out research evidence to inform their decisions.

The NIHR ran an open competition to refresh the school membership for a third time and for the appointment of a Director for the school. The call to be a member of the school, invited academic institutions in England who were able to demonstrate excellence in public health research, to apply.

Professor Ashley Adamson will continue her role as the Director of the school with the next quinquennium. Prof Ashley Adamson said:

“I am thrilled that SPHR has received further funding to continue its world-class public health research, influencing policy and practice in the UK. Working in partnership with those developing and delivering public health means we have the most relevant and important questions. I’m honoured to continue as Director of NIHR SPHR, working with excellent academic and practice colleagues and members of the public to drive forward our research agenda to meet the evidence needs to reduce inequalities in health and improve the health of the public. I am delighted that our capacity building funding creates further opportunity for SPHR to work with the NIHR Academy and others to build a future public health workforce equipped for the challenges ahead”.

State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College
Sector News
During an exciting event today, Amanda Milling MP visited Cannock Coll
Life-saving defib training offered to College students as part of health campaign
Sector News
All students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) will be offered a
London universities showcase top entrepreneurial talent at Demo Day
Sector News
Imperialâ€™s (@imperialcollege) most promising student innovators pitc

With the Government’s increasing attention on prevention and public health research and how we recover from the pandemic, the contribution of the school is of strategic importance to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Prof. Lucy Chappell, NIHR Chief Executive, said:

“The NIHR’S investment in the School for Public Health Research has generated valuable local evidence that has informed Local Authority spending and planning to improve child health and create healthier neighbourhoods. With the new £25m, the NIHR SPHR will continue to address key challenges in public health while expanding geographic reach and ensuring research takes place where it is needed most.”

The school will build on the successes of the work conducted in the previous quinquennium.

A success in the second phase of funding included exploring the nature and acceptability of local authority actions to restrict proliferation of hot-food takeaways in England. The research has helped planners and public health professionals to create healthier neighbourhoods through regulation by giving them the objective, evidence-based food environment data they need to identify priority areas for regulation.

A further success includes harnessing data on child poverty, infant mortality, child physical activity and obesity to improve child health. The research has informed Local Authority spending and planning, contributed to debates and reviews, generated evidence to inform pandemic recovery planning, and secured further funding.

You may also be interested in these articles:

State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College
Sector News
During an exciting event today, Amanda Milling MP visited Cannock Coll
Life-saving defib training offered to College students as part of health campaign
Sector News
All students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) will be offered a
How to find your socialising sweet spot - tips for students post Covid.
Sector News
With everyone now back in the swing of being back at school, college o
London universities showcase top entrepreneurial talent at Demo Day
Sector News
Imperial’s (@imperialcollege) most promising student innovators pitc
National Collection of Training Venues Launches Apprenticeship Charter
Sector News
The Venues Collection (@TheVenuesCollec), a nationwide provider of tra
National recognition for Plymouth’s innovative IGNITE festival
Sector News
IGNITE Futures digital platform has been shortlisted for the highly co
Smart Hub Lanarkshire to show engineering and fabrication businesses the benefits of ‘cobots’
Sector News
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland’s engineering
DCG Joins City Trial To Lead The Way In Green Travel
Sector News
Derby City Council has today formally announced a partnership with Kin
Education industry experts urge the new government Education Secretary to prioritise children’s mental health
Sector News
Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) has been appointed as the new Government
Fun-filled Welcome Village provides one-stop shop for Uni life
Sector News
Students can get glitzy at the glitter bar, watch graffiti artists and
Award-winning EdTech company welcomes Shadow Minister for Digital, Science & Tech to hear about their work
Sector News
Chi Onwurah MP (@ChiOnwurah) who represents the Newcastle Upon Tyne Ce
Hammersmith MP visits White City Campus to see leading research on air quality
Sector News
Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith (@hammersmithandy), visited White C

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6087)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page