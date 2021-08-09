 
Exam Results 2021: Data predicts how well language students will perform in 2021

With A-Level and GCSE results day on the horizon, the online language experts at Preply (@PreplyCom) have analysed English, French, Spanish and German exam grades between 2019 and 2020, finding a sharp increase in the highest grades (plus a surprising plot twist for English results). 

Comparing exam results data from Gov UK between 2019 and 2020, the Preply number crunchers discovered that for A-Level students in 2019: 

  • Less than one in ten, 9.7%, of students in 2019 achieved an A* in French, which jumped to 20.1% in 2020

  • German saw 12.1% achieve an A* in 2019, with more than one in five, 22.9%

  • In 2020. 10% of students achieved a A* in Spanish in 2019, with 22.1% achieving the grade in 2020

  • Only 1.8% of students achieved an A* in English Language in 2019, with 5.1% in 2020. 

A-Level Language Results Table:

Language

Number of students 2020

2020 A*

Grade 

2020 

A

Grade 

2020 

B

Grade 

Number of Students 2019

2019 

A* Grade 

2019 

A Grade 

2019 

B

Grade 

French

7,557

20.1

53.6

78.8

7,607

9.7

36.4

66.8

German

2,663

22.9

58.3

82.1

2,864

12.1

40.4

64.9

Spanish

8,031

22.1

54.5

80.5

7,932

10.0

34.9

63.6

English Language

14,666

5.1

21.8

54.6

13,689

1.8

11.3

42.6

Source: Preply & Gov.uk

And for GCSE students:

  • 5.1% of GCSE students achieved the top grade of 9 in French. This rose to 8.3% in 2020

  • 5.8% of students achieved a 9 in German in 2019, with 9.6% in 2020

  • Spanish also saw an increase in the top grade, with 6.9% of students achieving a 9 in 2019, with 9% in 2020 

  • Comparing this to English, only 2.2% of students achieved a 9 in 2019, with 3.4% in 2020.

GCSE results comparison table:

Language

Number of students 2020

2020 Grade 9

2020 Grade 8

2020 Grade 

7

Number of Students 2019

2019 Grade 9

2019 Grade 8

2019 Grade 7

French

124,043

8.3

17.4

29.9

122,803

5.1

12.8

23.7

German

40,688

9.6

19.8

34.1

41,222

5.8

13.1

24.2

Spanish

103,992

9

19.2

32.5

96,811

6.9

15.5

27.1

English Language

733,551

3.4

9

18.7

707,059

2.2

6.6

13.9

Source: Preply & Gov.uk

Daniele Saccardi from Preply said:

“Many students are seeing the benefits of language learning, which is why we can expect to see results increase again this year. Languages hold huge potential in future prospects for students, in terms of travel and career opportunities. 

“Studies have shown that languages can also create more critical thinking, which is hugely advantageous when it comes to university applications. Communication skills and problem-solving abilities can also be improved through languages.”

Earlier this month, the Government announced a £4 million scheme to promote Latin and other ancient languages in schools across the UK. The Latin Excellence Programme will provide the opportunity for students to study Latin, with hopes that this will improve literacy rates across the UK. As 90% of vocabulary in  French, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian is derived from Latin, the programme is expected to create better results across all modern language exams. 

