 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial teams win big at Mayor's Entrepreneur Competition

Details
Hits: 147
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
A miniature pink tshirt

Image credit: DyeRecycle

Two student teams from Imperial have scooped prizes at this year’s Mayor’s Entrepreneur Competition.

Two teams of entrepreneurial Imperial College London students have each won £20,000 to kickstart their businesses after winning at the Mayor of London’s Entrepreneur Competition.

The Mayor of London’s Entrepreneur Competition, which began in 2012, challenges London’s students to come up with viable, sustainable business ideas. There are several categories of award in the competition, including Environment, Tech and Health.

Dye recycling technology

The competition’s Environment award looks for innovations to reduce carbon emissions in London.

This award was won by DyeRecycle, co-founded by Chemical Engineering PhD students Aida Rafat and Anton Firth, and Professor Jason Hallett, for their innovative dye recycling technology that enables the extraction and re-use of dyes directly from textile waste.

Their patent-pending process takes in coloured textile waste and transfers the colour onto new material, decolourising the waste. The resulting white fibres are then more easily recycled and carry a higher value. DyeRecycle’s process also recycles the dyes, creating a new, circular source of dyes.

The team plan to source their textile waste from London’s large, established sorting houses. Decoloured material could then be sold to textile recyclers and offer a sustainable dying service to London’s 1,500 apparel manufacturers.

The team was previously part of the College’s 2020 Venture Catalyst Challenge and is now taking part in Techcelerate, a programme that supports Early Career Researchers with their business ideas.

Bringing sewers into the 21st century

The Tech award looks for technological innovations to help make London a better place to live and work. This year’s award went to ManholeMetrics, founded by Civil Engineering student Will Dubin.

Will Dubin
Founder of ManholeMetrics Will Dubin

ManholeMetrics is aiming to bring London’s Victorian sewers into the 21st century and end fatbergs – large masses of solid waste in a sewerage system. Their device, recently endorsed by Thames Water,would fix to the underside of existing manhole covers, allowing for remote monitoring of the sewage network. Providers would then be alerted as to when a routine intervention should take place.

The team hope to put the power of data into the hands of wastewater utility companies which, coupled with the team’s analysis software, they hopewillimprove services and protect the health and safety of Londoners. Founder Will said: “Sewers can be considered the very backbone of society, and being able to contribute in a meaningful way to the daily lives of so many within society is at the very core of why I chose to study civil engineering.”

Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
A spotlight on diversity in the fashion industry
Sector News
New Talent Fashion has announced the first event in its series: 'An Ev
Migration Working Group North West takes on students to help with vital research
Sector News
@edgehillâ€™s Migration Work Group North West (MWG-NW) has taken on tw

Wearable physiotherapy

The Health award seeks innovations to reduce waste and make the health sector more sustainable. This award was won by KnitRegen Ltd who are developing wearable physiotherapy in the form of smart yarns to help with stroke rehabilitation. KnitRegen Ltd was founded by Laura Salisbury who previously took part in the MedTech SuperConnector, an Imperial-led entrepreneurial training programme for early-career researchers.

Making London cleaner and greener

The Mayor’s Entrepreneur programme aims to create growth that makes London cleaner, greener and ready for the future, and to ensure that students see entrepreneurship as a viable career path, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed.

Out of 140 semi-finalists selected for this year’s Mayor’s Entrepreneur competition, 23 were from Imperial.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
A spotlight on diversity in the fashion industry
Sector News
New Talent Fashion has announced the first event in its series: 'An Ev
Migration Working Group North West takes on students to help with vital research
Sector News
@edgehill’s Migration Work Group North West (MWG-NW) has taken on tw
Eddisons confirms winning bids to upgrade schools and colleges across the UK as total funding secured tops £100m
Sector News
Leeds-headquartered property consultant Eddisons has secured building
Career College students shine in online final of annual Digital Project
Sector News
Students from four digital @CareerCollegesT across the UK put their cr
Another bumper year of Skills Competition Wales success for Cardiff and Vale College
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) students have won a magnificent 34 me
WEA: 69% of students reported that their online course experience was the same when compared to face to face learning
Sector News
In a new survey by @WEAadulted, the UK’s leading adult education cha
Lochmaben Businesses Come Together to Support Local School
Sector News
A Lochmaben roofing manufacturer, contractor and builders’ merchant
Plans to introduce contact groups in Welsh universities and colleges
Sector News
Jeremy Miles has today outlined further plans to introduce contact gro
Gavin Williamson: Restrictions in schools - including bubbles - to be removed
Sector News
Children shouldn't face greater Covid restrictions at school compared
Barnsley College students pitch their business plans to professionals
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students with entrepreneurial ambition have had the o
UON launches Hair, Make-Up and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen course
Sector News
@UniNorthants launches Hair, Make-Up and Prosthetics for Stage and Scr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page