Plans to introduce contact groups in Welsh universities and colleges

Details
Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language

Jeremy Miles has today outlined further plans to introduce contact groups for adult learners in Higher and Further Education.

Following news from the coronavirus press briefing on Monday, where the Minister for Education and Welsh Language set out plans for education settings in the autumn, today he provided more information on plans to minimise disruption in post-16 education and training. 

The measures, part of the new framework approach, would be applied in Higher and Further Education, work-based and community learning settings.

The plans aim to align adult education contact groups with the most current social restrictions set by Welsh Government. Based on the current restrictions in place, contact groups would be modelled on more than one group of up to 6, or single groups of up to 30, depending on the setting and room capacity. The education institution will also need to conduct risk assessments and meet the requirement to take reasonable measures to stop the transmission of the virus.

The Minister also unveiled plans to move away from the 2 metre social distancing model for university students, adult and part-time learners in the learning environment. The plans aim to allow more in-person learning, provided there is low or moderate risk.

If restrictions in wider society continue to be eased, the same restrictions would apply for adult education in universities, colleges and community learning.

Jeremy Miles said:

“Our guiding principle has to be a move towards education being enabled to operate as ‘normally’ as possible in the autumn, so we are planning on the basis that adult education will operate in step with what adults can do in wider society.

“Contact groups for adult learners will mean we can have more in-person learning and this must be our priority to rebalance the harms to education. We may still see close contacts asked to self-isolate if Test, Trace, Protect contact tracers deem they should. We will work with our partners in the coming weeks to develop the framework and provide further detailed guidance on how these groups will work.

“I am very grateful to all our our education staff who have worked tirelessly to support learners throughout the pandemic and who have helped ensure their settings are as Covid-safe as possible.

“We must all remember that although we are able to do more things, it is important we continue to keep Wales safe by self-isolating when unwell, accessing regular testing, supporting Test Trace Protect, wearing face coverings in indoor public areas, remembering to wash our hands and thinking about good ventilation.

Cynlluniau i gyflwyno grwpiau cyswllt mewn prifysgolion a cholegau

Heddiw, mae Jeremy Miles wedi amlinellu cynlluniau i gyflwyno grwpiau cyswllt ar gyfer dysgwyr sy'n oedolion mewn Addysg Uwch ac Addysg Bellach.

Yn dilyn ei ddatganiad yng nghyfarfod briffio’r wasg ar y coronafeirws ddydd Llun - lle nododd Gweinidog y Gymraeg ac Addysg y cynlluniau ar gyfer lleoliadau addysg yn yr hydref -  heddiw, rhoddodd fwy o wybodaeth am y cynlluniau i leihau’r effaith ar addysg a hyfforddiant ôl-16. 

Byddai’r mesurau, a fydd yn rhan o’r fframwaith newydd, yn cael eu rhoi ar waith mewn lleoliadau Addysg Uwch ac Addysg Bellach, addysg seiliedig ar waith a dysgu cymunedol.

Nod y cynlluniau yw sicrhau bod grwpiau cyswllt addysg oedolion yn gweithredu’n unol â'r cyfyngiadau cymdeithasol mwyaf cyfredol a bennwyd gan Lywodraeth Cymru. Yn ôl y cyfyngiadau presennol sydd ar waith, byddai grwpiau cyswllt yn cael eu modelu ar fwy nag un grŵp o hyd at 6, neu grwpiau unigol o hyd at 30, yn dibynnu ar gapasiti'r lleoliad neu'r ystafell. Bydd angen i'r sefydliad addysg hefyd gynnal asesiadau risg a bodloni'r gofyniad i gymryd camau rhesymol i atal trosglwyddo'r feirws.

Hefyd, rhoddodd y Gweinidog wybod am gynlluniau i symud i ffwrdd o'r model i sicrhau y cedwir pellter cymdeithasol o 2 fetr ar gyfer myfyrwyr prifysgol, dysgwyr sy'n oedolion a dysgwyr rhan-amser, yn yr amgylchedd dysgu. Nod y cynlluniau yw caniatáu mwy o ddysgu wyneb-yn-wyneb, ar yr amod bod y risg yn isel neu’n gymedrol.

Os bydd y cyfyngiadau yn y gymdeithas ehangach yn parhau i gael eu llacio, byddai'r un cyfyngiadau'n berthnasol i addysg oedolion mewn prifysgolion, colegau a dysgu cymunedol.

Dywedodd Jeremy Miles:

"Ein hegwyddor arweiniol yw symud tuag at alluogi addysg i weithredu mewn ffordd sydd mor 'normal' â phosibl yn yr hydref. Felly rydym yn cynllunio ar sail y ffaith y bydd addysg oedolion yn gweithredu'n unol â'r hyn y gall oedolion ei wneud yn y gymdeithas ehangach.

"Bydd grwpiau cyswllt ar gyfer dysgwyr sy'n oedolion yn golygu y gallwn gael mwy o ddysgu wyneb-yn-wyneb, a rhaid i hyn fod yn flaenoriaeth i leddfu’r effeithiau niweidiol ar addysg. Efallai y bydd angen gofyn i gysylltiadau agos hunanynysu o hyd, os bydd swyddogion olrhain cysylltiadau Profi Olrhain Diogelu yn barnu y dylent. Byddwn yn gweithio gyda'n partneriaid yn ystod yr wythnosau nesaf i ddatblygu'r fframwaith a darparu canllawiau manwl pellach ar sut y bydd y grwpiau hyn yn gweithio.

"Rwy'n ddiolchgar iawn i'n holl staff yn y sector addysg sydd wedi gweithio'n ddiflino i gefnogi dysgwyr drwy gydol y pandemig, ac sydd wedi helpu i sicrhau bod eu lleoliadau mor ddiogel â phosibl.

"Mae'n rhaid i ni i gyd gofio, er ein bod yn gallu gwneud mwy o bethau, ei bod yn bwysig inni barhau i gadw Cymru'n ddiogel, drwy hunanynysu pan fyddwn yn sâl, cael profion rheolaidd, cefnogi cynllun Profi Olrhain Diogelu, gwisgo gorchuddion wyneb mewn mannau cyhoeddus dan do, cofio golchi ein dwylo a sicrhau awyru da."

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page