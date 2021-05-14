 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Game changer for Welsh college as new Esports course launched

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coleg Cambria

COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has unveiled a new course that will help meet demand for skilled workers in the booming billion-dollar Esports sector.

The college is welcoming students to join the innovative BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Esports.

The two-year qualification will run at Cambria’s Deeside site from September and has been created by the British Esports Association and awarding body Pearson.

Cambria’s Curriculum Director Suzanne Barnes said their academic offering is forever evolving to meet the needs of industry and advances in technology.

“Esports is a newly established and rapidly-growing sector which presents opportunities for employment locally nationally and globally, therefore, it is crucial we at Coleg Cambria provide our learners with courses relevant to the new economy,” she said.

“The qualification includes a wide range of contemporary transferable skills demanded by employers which will enable our learners to take advantage of the multitude of career pathways and progression routes awaiting them - either directly to employment or via further study.”

Suzanne added: “Esports offers a unique chance to study a sector that crosses over multiple subject areas such as sport, marketing, enterprise, and the creative media.

“It provides an opportunity for alignment of social, physical, mental, and financial skills into an exciting and new qualification which will deepen and expand learning.”

Modules include Games Design, Business Applications of Esports in Social Media, Esports Coaching, Live-Streamed Broadcasting, Producing an Esports Brand, and Video Production.

“The skills delivered in modules such as these are highly valued in the changing and fluid workplace of the new economy, so we are excited to be at the forefront here in North Wales,” said Suzanne.

According to the British Esports Association, the industry has created thousands of new jobs around the world – and this number is continuing to grow. 

The number of Esports roles in the UK posted on jobs website Hitmarker has risen by 163% year-on-year, and Newzoo, a leading gaming and esports market analytics firm, says global esports industry revenue will hit $1.084billion in 2021.

In another exciting development the Cambria course has attracted the sponsorship of a leading manufacturer and international retailer of esports peripherals, HyperX.

“Not only has HyperX generously donated a range of top of the range peripherals to our Esports course, but they will be active partners in providing pathways into the wider business elements of the industry for our learners,” said Suzanne.

The Sheffield College student wins a NestlÃ© Toque dâ€™Or Grand Finals place
Sector News
A @sheffcol student has won a place in the @NestleToquedor Grand Final
Award-winning college lecturer launches unique photography project
Sector News
Having recently snapped up a regional award for his wedding photograph
Innovative Alliance secure contract with HMP Risley to deliver Barbering programme
Sector News
National Adult Education Training Provider, @IATraining_Liv (IA) have

Gary Tibbett, Education Manager at British Esports, added:

“It’s great to have Coleg Cambria as one of the colleges running the BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Esports from September.

“Esports engages a wide demographic of young people and is intrinsically a fun, team-building activity that promotes leadership, character development, and much more.  These skills can be transferred across into alternative industries and offer a multitude of career pathways.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Sheffield College student wins a Nestlé Toque d’Or Grand Finals place
Sector News
A @sheffcol student has won a place in the @NestleToquedor Grand Final
Award-winning college lecturer launches unique photography project
Sector News
Having recently snapped up a regional award for his wedding photograph
Innovative Alliance secure contract with HMP Risley to deliver Barbering programme
Sector News
National Adult Education Training Provider, @IATraining_Liv (IA) have
The Progress Group appoint Charlotte Barton as Director of Learning Transformation
Sector News
National education and training specialists, @ProgressGrp_Ltd, have ap
Mindful Education celebrates double award win
Sector News
In the space of just seven days, education technology company Mindful
SERC Lecturers Shortlisted for TES Award
Sector News
A team of hospitality and catering Lecturers from South Eastern Region
Important government-supported partnership between Elemental Software and University of Salford to measure social prescribing impact
Sector News
A new government-supported collaboration between the @SalfordUni and t
Waltham Forest College is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week
Sector News
This year the theme is ‘Nature’ and how connecting with the natura
Lecturer showcases photography in European pop-up exhibition
Sector News
A Lecturer in Photography at Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity)
Post-pandemic talent exodus could cost businesses up to £17 billion
Sector News
Counting the Cost: How Businesses Risk a £17 billion Post Pandemic Ta
Manchester Business School students plan a route through COVID for The National Museum of Computing in its annual not-for-profit consultancy project
Sector News
Manchester Business School students plan a route through COVID for The
Lantra candidates build on vital first aid training
Sector News
The Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) was recent

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Why is it important to have diversity in apprenticeships?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5685)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page