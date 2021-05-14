 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Award-winning college lecturer launches unique photography project

Details
Hits: 186
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Camera

Having recently snapped up a regional award for his wedding photography, Bishop Auckland College (@bishopcollege) lecturer John Alderson is back in the headlines again after launching a unique project.

For the North East Wedding Photographer of the Year 2020 is creating a one-off pictorial record of his beloved home town.

In March 2020 he started his “massive challenge” to photograph every street, alleyway, building of note and nook and cranny within Bishop Auckland, joined by his trusty Patterdale Terrier Hollie.

Two hundred miles and more than 3,500 photos later, he has amassed quite a collection – and he is far from finished.

Castle ChareA typical and beautiful Bishop Auckland alleyOne of my favourite buildings in Bishop Auckland the disused Arriva bus station with its stunning Art Deco frontageJohn said: “Being passionate about photography I was trying to find a project in which I could use my three favourite cameras which get no use professionally. I started by documenting the streets where I live and it just mushroomed from there. It has become a labour of love.

“I shoot exactly what I see when I turn up at a location. I am not trying to glamorise an area, it is a social document on a particular area at that given moment, so whatever is there gets photographed. I have even had a couple having a full-on row in the background of one of my images.

“In general I photograph everything that is on public land, everything that is accessible to the public, every street, every alley, every cut, every right of way, every byway. There are a couple of houses I would love to shoot but they are at the ends of private roads. If anyone who owns a house at the end of a private road is reading this and would like me to photograph it, please get in touch!”

The photos are being published on a Facebook page John has set up, which has proved particularly popular with the older generation and people who no longer live in the town who can reminisce about the good times they spent in its many streets and alleys.

He said: “My response on public media has been superb, with only a couple of people complaining about what I am doing. One person said I was invading their privacy – I am allowed by law to photograph anything and anyone as long as I am on public land.”

The 54-year-old, who has covered more than 400 weddings over nearly three decades and also offers portraiture and commercial, interior and event photography, has lectured at the college for the past six years and helped more than double photography student numbers during that time.

Game changer for Welsh college as new Esports course launched
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has unveiled a new course that will help
The Sheffield College student wins a NestlÃ© Toque dâ€™Or Grand Finals place
Sector News
A @sheffcol student has won a place in the @NestleToquedor Grand Final
Innovative Alliance secure contract with HMP Risley to deliver Barbering programme
Sector News
National Adult Education Training Provider, @IATraining_Liv (IA) have

He has also photographed his fair share of stars, including England manager Gareth Southgate, Rik Mayal and Ade Edmundson when they were in Bottom, Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer for Shooting Stars, and rock star Frank Turner in concert. John also used to photograph Middlesbrough FC players for the club’s matchday programme.

John said: “My dad bought me my first SLR camera when I was 13 and I still have it and use it 40 years later. He was a very keen amateur photographer and got me into the hobby.

“I studied graphic design and photography at college and went on to become a graphic designer and photographer for a large local design and print company. After 20 years I left to set up my photography business in 2012.”

For keen photographers out there, John’s favourite cameras are: a 1976 Hasselblad 500 C/M Medium Format Camera with Carl Zeiss 50mm f2.8 Planar T* using Ilford HP5+ 120 roll film; a Leica Typ109 with Leica Vario Summilux f1.7 lens; and a Fujifilm X100s with Fujinon f/2 lens.

He is still deciding what to do with all the photos when his project is complete. The idea of a book has been rejected on cost grounds, but a searchable website available for anyone to view appears to be a more viable option.

John is appealing for entrepreneurs or willing investors to approach him with ideas: “Exhibitions, public displays etc would be great but are out of my skillset to set up. Is there anybody out there willing to help?”

He added: “This project is my legacy to the town I was born and raised in and the town I love despite its many flaws. I hope that people will look back on it for many generations. It is the only comprehensive photographic documentary of the town that I can find evidence of. I am positive it is unique - it could even be a first for the UK.

“But I am going to let a secret out of the bag. After I have finished Bishop Auckland I will have no more projects. So I will say it now…look out Coundon, I’m on my way!”

See John’s photos on his Facebook page: search for ‘A photographic journey around Bishop Auckland’ or visit johnaldersonimages.co.uk.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Game changer for Welsh college as new Esports course launched
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has unveiled a new course that will help
The Sheffield College student wins a Nestlé Toque d’Or Grand Finals place
Sector News
A @sheffcol student has won a place in the @NestleToquedor Grand Final
Innovative Alliance secure contract with HMP Risley to deliver Barbering programme
Sector News
National Adult Education Training Provider, @IATraining_Liv (IA) have
The Progress Group appoint Charlotte Barton as Director of Learning Transformation
Sector News
National education and training specialists, @ProgressGrp_Ltd, have ap
Mindful Education celebrates double award win
Sector News
In the space of just seven days, education technology company Mindful
SERC Lecturers Shortlisted for TES Award
Sector News
A team of hospitality and catering Lecturers from South Eastern Region
Important government-supported partnership between Elemental Software and University of Salford to measure social prescribing impact
Sector News
A new government-supported collaboration between the @SalfordUni and t
Waltham Forest College is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week
Sector News
This year the theme is ‘Nature’ and how connecting with the natura
Lecturer showcases photography in European pop-up exhibition
Sector News
A Lecturer in Photography at Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity)
Post-pandemic talent exodus could cost businesses up to £17 billion
Sector News
Counting the Cost: How Businesses Risk a £17 billion Post Pandemic Ta
Manchester Business School students plan a route through COVID for The National Museum of Computing in its annual not-for-profit consultancy project
Sector News
Manchester Business School students plan a route through COVID for The
Lantra candidates build on vital first aid training
Sector News
The Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) was recent

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Why is it important to have diversity in apprenticeships?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5685)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page