 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Outdoor forest classrooms - a new trend for inner city schools

Details
Hits: 420
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Boom in demand for bespoke outdoor school buildings @RoundPegOutdoorBuildings 

A Midland start-up specialising in creating bespoke outdoor buildings has revealed it’s seen a boom in demand to create outdoor classrooms as inner city schools look to teach more lessons outside.

Bespoke forest schools – or outdoor learning hubs - are just one of the new trends to emerge from the pandemic for South-Staffordshire based Roundpeg Outdoor Buildings, which celebrated its first business anniversary back in January.

Most of the interest and orders are coming from inner city schools and the new outdoor classrooms are being hailed as having a “major positive impact” on pupils for a host of reasons.

Birmingham school first to unveil its outdoor learning hub

St Peter’s Primary School in Bartley Green, Birmingham, is the first to have unveiled its 30ft by 10ft Outdoor Learning Hub, created by Roundpeg, which it’s using for science, DT and art classes for its 220 pupils, aged four to 11.

Headteacher Mrs Jo McAleenan, who revealed she plans to run a competition for pupils to name the new forest school building, said: “It’s an amazing additional, outdoor space with open-ended opportunities.

“We wanted an outdoor space, that was dry and warm, which pupils and teachers could use as part of our newly developed Forest School and something that would fit in to the landscape without the hassle of planning permission and within a tight budget.

“We are absolutely delighted with our outdoor learning hub. The quality and design of it enables us to have an additional teaching and learning space that will have a major impact on our pupils.”

An inspiring and exciting space

She added that: “The layout within the playground makes you feel like you are in the middle of the countryside. It is inspiring and exciting for pupils and staff.”

Just some of the creative activities which the primary pupils have enjoyed in the outdoor classroom so far include whittling and bug studies.

Now other West Midlands schools are pursuing plans for similar outdoor classroom projects with Roundpeg, which is run by Adam Timmis, of Rugeley, and Sally Ann Smith, of Tutbury, who have tripled their workforce in recent months, including taking on apprentice Kyah Hudson, of Cannock.

Sally said: “Forest Schools are seen to have a major impact on pupils, particularly in inner city areas, as it gives them that feeling and sense of being outdoors as well as having space and freedom.

“Using the building and being in a Forest School helps to develop ‘soft skills’ that are more difficult to teach in other subjects - things such as determination, resilience, creativity and imagination.”

London named a world leader in Environmental, Social and Governance by global institutional investors
Sector News
In a major vote of confidence in Londonâ€™s overall attractiveness as
Infection rates dropping in schools: What does the latest data show?
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/05/04/infection-rates-dropping-in-sc
Apprentice overcomes disability as he strives to become a personal trainer
Sector News
Popular apprentice Zach Chapman refuses to let disability stand in the

A trend that’s showing no signs of slowing up anytime soon

The mother-of-two added: “It’s also something that’s become more popular out of the pandemic as people look to adapt to moving outside the confines of schools and homes.

“We have another school that’s just waiting for the funding in Staffordshire to be finalised before we start working on that project and have others, who we’ve been in discussion with, that we expect to follow suit, which is really exciting.”

Roundpeg launched just weeks before the UK went into the first Covid lockdown but has been kept busy with orders linked to pandemic trends, including wooden garden rooms for home offices, self-employed venues, gyms and bars in Birmingham, Rugeley, Burton, Tutbury, Cannock and Uttoxeter.

The manufacturing base for Roundpeg, which was shortlisted for Most Promising Start-Up over the winter in Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards, is in Fauld. It offers high-quality and eco-friendly, bespoke garden rooms, as well as standard sized timber outbuildings and sheds.

You may also be interested in these articles:

London named a world leader in Environmental, Social and Governance by global institutional investors
Sector News
In a major vote of confidence in London’s overall attractiveness as
Infection rates dropping in schools: What does the latest data show?
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/05/04/infection-rates-dropping-in-sc
Apprentice overcomes disability as he strives to become a personal trainer
Sector News
Popular apprentice Zach Chapman refuses to let disability stand in the
Fast track degree programme accelerating engineers towards Industry 4.0
Sector News
An innovative training solution from @Siemens Digital Industries is he
Education Development Trust welcomed as a SET Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has welcomed Educa
With the introduction of new features to accelerate learning and development, O'Reilly announces strong business growth
Sector News
Known for providing learners with cutting-edge technical content and t
Dedicated Apprentice continues learning through the pandemic, while caring for three teenagers and disabled husband
Sector News
Lynn Sheils, from Sunderland, signed up to start her Operations Depart
Kent Business School in top 100 for ‘triple crown’ of accreditation
Sector News
Kent Business School @UniKent is among the top 100 ‘triple crown’
UCEN Manchester students recognised by Royal Television Society
Sector News
Three students from The Manchester Film School (@UCENmcr) were success
Chubb Donates Laptops to Support Pupils With Remote Learning
Sector News
@Chubb is helping local pupils continue their education remotely throu
Catch up learning: give schools the freedom to choose their own solution
Sector News
#CatchupChallenge - It’s been a chaotic and disjointed year for teac
Employers show greater confidence than candidates as job market recovery continues
Sector News
According to independent job board, CV-Library, the latest job market

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 7 hours 3 minutes ago

Rethinking Employability – Preparing young people for the future of work On Demand

Rethinking Employability – Preparing young...

An interactive and engaging seminar hosted by The Edge Foundation & Envision, chaired by broadcaster and journalist Steph McGovern

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 7 hours 4 minutes ago

Landmark skills training report calls for wide-ranging reboot of UK system: @BritishChambers and @Indeed's major ne… https://t.co/r4uG63voUM
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 58 minutes ago

Education Development Trust welcomed as a SET Corporate Partner: The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET… https://t.co/KjCohZuke8
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5653)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page