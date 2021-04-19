TRITON COMPLETES DERBY SCHOOL RESCUE PROJECT

Triton Construction (@Triton_ltd) has completed the transformation of vacant office premises in Derby to provide a temporary new school for St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy following a devastating arson attack.
The deliberate fire destroyed the primary school building in Darley Abbey last October and St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust undertook a procurement process to assemble a team able to replace the teaching facility as soon as possible with a medium-term solution until a new school could be built.
Along with the consulting team which included GNA Surveyors and CBP Architects, Triton managed to renovate three floors at St James House off Mansfield Road in Derby to deliver new classrooms, toilets, canteen facilities and play space for 350 children in just 15 weeks from start to finish.
Ian Chapman, Construction Director at Triton Construction, said,
“We are delighted to complete this project to allow St Mary’s to prepare for and resume teaching after the Easter break. This really was a ‘Challenge Anneka’ style rescue project where value engineering played a significant part in being able to deliver a speedy solution with budget restrictions.
“The project involved the stripping out and complete refurbishment of the existing office layout on the first, second and third floors, comprising 22,500 sq ft. We also delivered a separate entrance way, new car parking and external play areas with security fencing. The school’s ability to respond quickly and make speedy decisions, allowed us to complete the project in just 15 weeks, despite working in consideration of existing occupiers in the building.”
Amanda Greaves, Executive Head Teacher at St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, said,
“We are looking forward to bringing our school community back together in one building and we would like to thank Triton Construction and associates for helping to make this move a reality. In an unprecedented short space of time, St James' House has been transformed into a wonderful learning environment which will help us to continue giving our children the very best Catholic education. It has been a pleasure working alongside Triton and their associates to create a learning environment in an unorthodox setting enabling our staff to maintain their high standards whilst offering high levels of pastoral care through the numerous break spaces developed with supporting children in mind. I am truly grateful for the hard work which has gone into this project and now can't wait for the whole school to be together under one roof once again."
Triton Construction has extensive experience in all areas of the education sector with recent projects including a £6 million refurbishment and new-build teaching facilities at Astrea Academy Woodfield in Doncaster, a £3.5 million extension for Chorlton Park Primary School in Manchester, a £1.95 million extension to Bolton Muslim Girls School, a £2 million extension block for Penistone Grammar School in Barnsley, and a new £1.75 million classroom block extension for Sharples School in Bolton.
In the last few years Triton has seen a significant increase in work across the education sector.Over the last 12 months it has completed 9 school extension or upgrade projects valued at over £30 million with 3 ongoing.
Triton’s learning sector portfolio also includes a new library and further refurbishments for Leeds College of Music, a £2.3 million High Needs Vocational Centre for Shipley College, a £3.5 million science block and state of the art learning link for Bradford Grammar School and a £4 million transformation of a derelict building to house Norfolk Park Special School in Sheffield.
Triton Construction is a £50 million turnover company providing design and build, civils, fit out and refurbishment services across all sectors. Established for 15 years it employs over 80 people across offices in the North West and Yorkshire.