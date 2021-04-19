New online ethical marketing degree from the University of London in collaboration with Coursera

The University of London (@LondonU) is to launch a new online marketing degree in partnership with global online learning platform @coursera

Course director, Dr Stefano Harney, explained: “Naturally we cover the basics of marketing but we will go much further than that.

“We’re concerned with core societal issues like environmental sustainability amid mass consumption; questions of gender in marketing and advertising; equity and inequity of growth, both between countries and within countries.

“We want our students not only to be aware of these issues but to be the ones to confront them, to solve these problems and to have the consciousness to really rise up in their careers.”

Dr Harney from Royal Holloway, University of London, which provides academic direction to the course, added: “Massive over-consumption in some parts of the world means that to sustain current lifestyles, we would need almost three planets to provide enough natural resources.

“But in a global economy in which customers can ask Alexa to buy almost anything and expect same day delivery, how can marketeers meet consumer demand without contributing to a sustainability crisis?

“Our students will be equipped, not only to ask these questions in future roles, but by studying the history of marketing, as well as how global supply chains and operational management work and be able to start to formulate the answers.

“The problems of over-consumption and sustainability are interconnected and can’t be addressed in a single point manner. Solutions are going to require students to have holistic knowledge, which we will provide on this course.

“Why? Because the people who are cognisant of the largest issues in society and the relationship between marketing and these issues are the ones who will bring the biggest value to their companies.

“Also, Coursera – it’s a very different, very exciting platform. Rather than starting from the idea that you’re trying to recreate a campus experience as much as you can, they know that many students want to be independent, set their own pace and learn in their own style and they have real expertise to underpin that very different approach we take to teaching so it’s a really exciting partnership.”

Royal Holloway’s Head of the School of Business and Management, Professor Gloria Agyemang said: “This course will both stretch and stimulate its students as it addresses and equips them to deal with what are some of the biggest issues and challenges in marketing today.”

The BSc Marketing is the second degree-level programme to be run by UoL in partnership with Coursera. A BSc Computer Science was launched in 2019 and more than 3,000 students around the world have enrolled on the programme so far.

UoL’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wendy Thomson, said: "Students in the Computer Science BSc with Coursera have had a life-changing experience and I am confident that the marketing degree will serve students equally well."

Coursera Chief Content Officer, Betty Vandenbosch, said: “We’re honoured that the University of London is launching a second job-relevant degree on Coursera – enabling learners from around the world to access an affordable education from a top UK university. Degrees continue to be one of the most valued credentials in the job market, and we’re excited to be launching the BSc Marketing which will equip students with the latest knowledge, techniques and practices in this high-demand field.”

Head of Royal Holloway’s Marketing Department, Professor Alan Bradshaw, added: "At Royal Holloway we pride ourselves about being at marketing's cutting edge. Our dual excellence in teaching and research allows us to lead international discussions about consumer experience, online culture, and branding. This new programme will allow us to do so in very exciting ways and we can't wait to get started."