Inspiring Learning announces new science partnership to inspire a generation available at Camp Beaumont

Details
Inspiring Learning

Inspiring Learning has announced an exciting new partnership to help educate and inspire children through play. 

It has teamed up with Twin Science, a new-generation EdTech start-up that empowers children with 21st-century skills and provides STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education through its physical and digital products. 

The exciting new partnership will be launched this summer at Camp Beaumont, the UK’s most experienced day camp provider and one of Inspiring Learning’s much-loved brands.  

Both Twin Science and Inspiring Learning aim to inspire a generation with new ways of learning, and through programmes designed to enhance children’s 21st century skill development. They share the same values in wanting to teach children competency while adhering to the curriculum, all while equipping them with the skills they need for the future through fun and educational challenges.  

Conscience and compassion towards others are also very important which is why for every one of its kits purchased, Twin gives disadvantaged children access to vital STEAM skills through its Impact programme.  

As part of the experience at future Camp Beaumont camps, children will be able to reap the benefits of these kits by working together in small groups to either build robots or learn how to code. These activities will not only teach them about technology and science but also essential life skills such as teamwork, collaboration, compassion and empathy, all the while helping to grow their confidence.  

Emre Colakoglu, Head of Growth at Twin Science, said:

“Our partnership with Inspiring Learning is so important in helping us reach children through immersive play experiences. Being able to offer hands-on STEAM activities at Camp Beaumont will help us shape young minds in a way unlike any other and we’re looking forward to what the future of this partnership holds.” 

Jof Gaughan, Executive Director at Camp Beaumont, added:

“We’re really excited to launch our new partnership with Twin Science to help introduce children to the world of technology. It is such a fantastic opportunity for children to expand their knowledge and also learn more about themselves and how to interact with others as part of a team through play.  

“Introducing these kits into our camps means children not only learn about robotics or science, but also vital life skills such as problem-solving and creative thinking, which is so important to us at Camp Beaumont.” 

