Buckinghamshire New University’s Professor Nick Braisby urges UK Government to allow all students to return to University

The Vice-Chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University (@BucksNewUni), Professor Nick Braisby, has criticised the UK Government for leaving thousands of students in limbo following the latest roadmap announcement, and is calling for all students to be allowed to return in line with the relaxation of restrictions on 12 April.

On Monday (5 Apr), the Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for stage two of his Government’s roadmap to begin from 12 April which will see various sectors reopen, including all shops, hairdressers, gyms, spas, and theme parks. Self-catering accommodation will also be allowed to reopen, however, there was no mention of when university students could resume their studies in COVID-safe university facilities.

Vice-Chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University, Professor Nick Braisby said:

“I am incredibly proud of the patience and perseverance of our University’s students, whose studies and lives have now been disrupted for more than a year.

“Since the start of the pandemic, University students have suffered considerable disruption, with a change to online learning, reduced employment opportunities, and restrictions on movement. We have seen increased levels of financial hardship and rising concern around mental health. At a critical time in the academic year, they are now being forgotten and left in limbo with no return date in sight.

“This vital issue of students returning to university has been kicked into the long grass seemingly without any consideration of the ongoing negative impact this is having on their studies and mental health. I strongly urge the UK Government to allow all students to return from 12 April and make this announcement as soon as possible.”

Professor Braisby has today written to local MPs Steve Baker (High Wycombe), Rob Butler (Aylesbury) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Uxbridge), who he has asked to urgently reconsider the Government’s position.

Professor Braisby’s intervention follows a letter sent this week by Universities UK (UUK) to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, requesting clear and urgent clarification on the UK Government’s plans for student returns and what further steps will be taken to support students’ education and wellbeing.

Significantly, the letter signed by UUK’s President, Professor Julia Buckingham, and Chief Executive, Alistair Jarvis, also called on the Government to explain what measures it will take to support student hardship arising from the pandemic, support final-year students’ employability, and support student mental health.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that more than one in four students (29%) are struggling with loneliness, compared to 7% of the adult population in Great Britain. Student life satisfaction (5.2) also remains significantly lower than the average adult population (6.8).

Buckinghamshire New University continues to do everything it can to support its students and has so far: offered halls of residence rent rebates to students who have been unable to return to campus; launched several financial support packages, including an emergency allowance, everyday living allowance, and learning technology grant; and provided access to online 24/7 mental health support in addition to face-to-face wellbeing services on its campuses. The University has also extended its ‘no detriment’ policy until the end of the 2020/21 academic year and made free twice-weekly COVID-19 testing available.

Universities demand answers from government on student returns

Universities UK (UUK) has written (7 Apr) to @BorisJohnson seeking an explanation for the lack of an announcement on student returns in England in Monday’s (5 Apr) Covid-19 press briefing.

Universities and up to a million students were eagerly awaiting the government’s latest roadmap announcement, in anticipation that they would be able to return to safe, socially-distanced in-person teaching and learning from 12 April. Instead, they have been met with a communications vacuum. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Professor Julia Buckingham CBE, President, Universities UK said: “The list of sectors which are allowed to operate in-person activities in England from 12 April is extensive – all shops, personal care businesses, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, public libraries and community centres – and restrictions will be lifted enabling people to travel anywhere in England for a self-catering holiday. “It therefore seems illogical that students are not allowed to return to their self-catering accommodation and resume their studies in Covid-safe university facilities, particularly at this crucial time of the academic year. This is another blow for those students who have been studying online since early December, and you will be aware of many studies highlighting the impact on students’ mental health, wellbeing and development.” A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This has been a difficult time for students, and we are committed to getting all students back into university as soon as the public health situation allows. “Students on practical and creative courses started returning from the 8th of March, and we will be reviewing options for the timing of the return of all remaining students by the end of the Easter holidays. "All universities are now able to offer twice weekly testing for students and staff who are on campus, to help identify asymptomatic cases and reduce transmission. "We have been clear that universities must provide additional help and practical support to students who are isolating to ensure they are properly cared for and can access food, medical and cleaning supplies if needed. Student accommodation and support services will be a vital resource if any student has to isolate, and for students generally during this difficult period. "Universities UK has published a checklist to guide universities that are supporting students who are self-isolating. This builds on previous guidance published to reaffirm and clarify the actions universities should consider to best support students’ physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. "The Universities Minister has convened a working group of representatives from the higher education and health sectors to specifically address metal health, and has urged vice chancellors to prioritise providing adequate, accessible wellbeing support. "Students struggling with their mental health can find support from Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters campaign, and their local NHS trust, which now provide dedicated, 24 hour support lines, including suicide prevention support. "Universities can also access up to £256 million funding to use towards mental health support in 2020/21 and we have worked closely with the Office for Students, providing up to £3 million to fund Student Space, which provides additional support outside of university and NHS services. "We have also asked the OfS to allocate an additional £15 million towards student mental health, through proposed reforms to Teaching grant funding." UUK had previously made an evidence-based case to the government on the benefits of a 12 April return for students’ mental health and wellbeing, as well as the wide-ranging Covid safety measures in place on campuses that have successfully minimised virus transmission this year.

With no announcement forthcoming, UUK is now asking the government to publish the evidence behind its decision-making, and explain what steps they will take to support the mental health and wider prospects of every student still awaiting news on when they will see a return to in-person activities. UUK estimates that as many as 50% of the 2.1 million higher education students in England are still being taught fully online, either in their normal term-time accommodation or at home, with no access to university-provided in-person learning, activities, or support. Universities have been working hard to prepare for the summer term for all students with plans including blended teaching and learning, opportunities to use library, computing and studio spaces, on-campus sport, graduate support bootcamps, and creative use of outdoor space – in accordance with government guidance – to encourage group work and social interaction. Term dates will vary, and so individual students should wait to hear more from their university, but UUK’s work looking at plans for the summer term suggests that the majority of universities have plans for programmes, activities and extended opening of some facilities which will be available and of benefit to students even if they are unable to return until May. For this reason, we need government to give a clearer indication about plans for the return of all students in the summer term. Recent data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that almost two-thirds of students have experienced a decline in their mental health this academic year, and that students' life satisfaction during the pandemic remains far below the national adult average. Universities UK has called for targeted government support for student mental health. Universities continue to make significant investments in student and staff safety including updated risk assessments, Covid-secure measures, enhanced testing, and lessons learned from the autumn. Measures include: adherence to mandatory social distancing

continuation of blended learning even upon return (lectures remain online, in-person activities minimised, numbers using facilities such as libraries are controlled)

reduced numbers on campus and using facilities

increased hygiene measures across the university estate – teaching and learning spaces and in accommodation including enhanced cleaning and sanitisation stations

assessment of adequate ventilation in accordance with guidance

mandatory face coverings in all indoor public spaces in accordance with guidance

regular review of risk assessments and a risk-based approach. Previous data published by the ONS shows that infection rates of higher education teaching professionals are low compared to people working in other education settings. This follows prior research which revealed there is minimal evidence of Covid-19 transmission in face-to-face learning environments at universities, such as classrooms. A recent Sutton Trust report on Covid-19 and the university experience showed that participation in extra-curricular activities this academic year is substantially down on normal. 39% of students reported taking part in student societies or sport in the autumn term, and this has fallen further since Christmas to just 30%. Almost half (47%) of students reported taking part in no wider enrichment activities at all this term, and they are also less likely to have taken part in work experience, paid work, or study abroad opportunities. Universities have prepared a variety of additional activities designed to support final year undergraduates and postgraduate taught students who are graduating this year, including: Volunteering projects with local charities and schools

On-campus and online employer-led events

In-person self-development events, and one-to-one drop in appointments

Intensive summer programmes to enable students on practical and practice-based subjects to spend more hours using specialist equipment and facilities