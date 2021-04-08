The EIS-FELA has opened a further ballot for its members to take industrial action, to the disappointment of colleges

The EIS-FELA has opened a further ballot for its members to take industrial action, to the disappointment of colleges. This additional ballot asks its members to take action short of strike action, such as working to rule and/or a resulting boycott. This latest unnecessary move would be in addition to the three strike days which have already taken place, and the 11 days of strike action planned for April and May.

A spokesperson for the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, said:

“Colleges will do everything they can to ensure that students are supported during this difficult time, and that any disruption is minimised.

“The EIS-FELA has refused repeated requests to suspend the strikes while meaningful discussions carry on – national industrial action is wholly unnecessary.”

Turnout on the three days of strike action which have taken place to date in 2021 has been low – 42.1% of lecturers have taken part in strikes (out of the total headcount of lecturers in Scotland). Of lecturers balloted, 53.4% have taken part in the strike action.

The Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association took further strike action on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 and Thursday, 1 April 2021, despite repeated requests to suspend action whilst talks continue.

The EIS-FELA continued with a planned programme of industrial action over their ballot which “centres on the replacement of lecturer posts with other posts at colleges across the country, to carry out work the EIS believes to be equivalent to the work of lecturers”.

There is no national plan to replace lecturers with tutor/assessor/instructor roles, nor any other support staff roles. The EIS-FELA agrees with this position.

Both sides are supportive of a national role profile for lecturers and is the basis of ongoing discussions. The employers want to make sure the complex role of the lecturer is recognised and not diminished in any way. The employers also need to ensure that in reaching a resolution for one bargaining group, we do not agree a solution which could impact adversely on staff not within scope of that bargaining group, i.e. college support staff.

A spokesperson for the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, said:

“Both sides agree that there is no national plan to replace lecturers with other roles, yet the EIS-FELA refuse to call off the strikes. The EIS-FELA has breached national bargaining protocols by striking while talks continue.

“There is only one outstanding issue still to be agreed. This is around the wording of a national role profile for lecturers, which both sides are supportive of. The employers view is that this is a holistic role profile, however, the EIS-FELA view is that just some of the core responsibilities are necessary to deem someone a lecturer.

“We also need to ensure that any agreement reached with the EIS-FELA doesn’t negatively impact on tutor/assessor/instructors, who are support staff.

“Tutor/assessor/instructor roles are vitally important to the learning experience in colleges as many will come direct from industry with the knowledge and experience required to give students undertaking practical elements of courses industry-standard skills.”

