The EIS-FELA has opened a further ballot for its members to take industrial action, to the disappointment of colleges

@CollegesScot Comment on the latest @EISFela Ballot 

The EIS-FELA has opened a further ballot for its members to take industrial action, to the disappointment of colleges.  This additional ballot asks its members to take action short of strike action, such as working to rule and/or a resulting boycott.  This latest unnecessary move would be in addition to the three strike days which have already taken place, and the 11 days of strike action planned for April and May.

A spokesperson for the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, said:

“Colleges will do everything they can to ensure that students are supported during this difficult time, and that any disruption is minimised.

“The EIS-FELA has refused repeated requests to suspend the strikes while meaningful discussions carry on – national industrial action is wholly unnecessary.” 

Turnout on the three days of strike action which have taken place to date in 2021 has been low – 42.1% of lecturers have taken part in strikes (out of the total headcount of lecturers in Scotland).  Of lecturers balloted, 53.4% have taken part in the strike action.

The Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association took further strike action on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 and Thursday, 1 April 2021, despite repeated requests to suspend action whilst talks continue.

The EIS-FELA continued with a planned programme of industrial action over their ballot which “centres on the replacement of lecturer posts with other posts at colleges across the country, to carry out work the EIS believes to be equivalent to the work of lecturers”. 

There is no national plan to replace lecturers with tutor/assessor/instructor roles, nor any other support staff roles.  The EIS-FELA agrees with this position.

Both sides are supportive of a national role profile for lecturers and is the basis of ongoing discussions.  The employers want to make sure the complex role of the lecturer is recognised and not diminished in any way.  The employers also need to ensure that in reaching a resolution for one bargaining group, we do not agree a solution which could impact adversely on staff not within scope of that bargaining group, i.e. college support staff.

A spokesperson for the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, said:

“Both sides agree that there is no national plan to replace lecturers with other roles, yet the EIS-FELA refuse to call off the strikes.  The EIS-FELA has breached national bargaining protocols by striking while talks continue.

“There is only one outstanding issue still to be agreed.  This is around the wording of a national role profile for lecturers, which both sides are supportive of.  The employers view is that this is a holistic role profile, however, the EIS-FELA view is that just some of the core responsibilities are necessary to deem someone a lecturer.

“We also need to ensure that any agreement reached with the EIS-FELA doesn’t negatively impact on tutor/assessor/instructors, who are support staff.

“Tutor/assessor/instructor roles are vitally important to the learning experience in colleges as many will come direct from industry with the knowledge and experience required to give students undertaking practical elements of courses industry-standard skills.”

During recent industrial action (Thursday, 25 March 2021), the majority (59%) of lecturers across Scotland did not go out on strike.

A spokesperson for the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association said: 

“It is extremely disappointing that the EIS-FELA is taking unnecessary industrial action despite repeated requests to suspend any action while negotiations are ongoing. 

“It appears that the EIS-FELA has not considered the impact that strike action will have on students who are trying to complete their courses by the end of the academic year in the midst of lockdown restrictions.

“The EIS-FELA agrees that there is no national plan to replace lecturers’ with other roles yet are still continuing to strike.  There is also a consensus position on the content of a national role profile for lecturers.  

“We are still working through one detail of the national role profile with the EIS-FELA, and the employers want to make sure it recognises the complex and professional nature of the role that lecturers undertake.  We also need to be confident that, in reaching a resolution, we don’t agree a solution that could impact adversely on staff not within scope of EIS-FELA, i.e. support staff.  As employers, colleges have a duty of care to all staff.

“The employers’ representatives have agreed to another meeting with the EIS-FELA, and the date will be confirmed in due course.”

Tutor/assessor/instructor roles are not new to the college sector; they have been in place within colleges across Scotland for a considerable number of years to deliver a diverse curriculum and qualifications which best suits the needs of the learner and the subject matter being taught. 

The college sector is not the only sector which uses a variety of different roles to deliver services, for example, teachers and teaching assistants, solicitors and para-legals, dentists and hygienists, nurses and nursing assistants.

 

