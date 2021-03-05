 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Wannabe broadcaster inspired by TV presenter battles back from tumours to land dream job

Details
Hits: 503
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ron Squire

A BUDDING reporter inspired by a popular broadcaster battled back from critical illness and surgery to realise his radio dreams (@colegcambria)

Former Coleg Cambria student Ron Squire is now a presenter with Towyn-based Sound Radio Wales, following a torrid 12 months.

As well as living with the Coronavirus pandemic, the 25 year-old was rushed to hospital last summer when doctors identified tumours on his lung and thyroid gland.

Fortunately, the tumours were dormant, and benign, but it was a shock to the system and drove Ron, from Prestatyn, to “make the leap” and become a sports journalist.

As a Creative Media Production student at Cambria’s Deeside site, he was in attendance when broadcaster Jason Mohammad gave a workshop and answered questions on his 24-year career in TV and radio.

“That was the catalyst for me, to be able to learn from a legend like Jason was an amazing experience,” said Ron.

“He told us to “aim high” and was very encouraging, so from that point on I decided to go for it.”

He added: “I started to do some presenting with Sound Radio Wales when I became ill; I thought it was asthma but after blood tests they found I had tumours on my lung and thyroid.

“It was a scary time and a tolling experience, but I stayed positive and handled it pretty well with the help of my family.

“I was calm on the outside but so nervous, especially when I had surgery – luckily, everything went well, and I am feeling much better.”

Ron thanked staff at Cambria for their guidance and following the success of his show Squire on Sport (SOS) would love a career on the airwaves.

He is now back on Sound Radio Wales delivering sports news every Monday afternoon and helps with design and administrative tasks.

“I won’t let anything stop me, I still have regular check-ups but feel fit and well,” Ron added.

“I’m making plans, the station is going in an exciting new direction and I’m happy to be a part of that.

“After what I’ve been through – and everyone has been through a difficult year - I am enjoying life and trying lots of different things, one step at a time.”

Jason Mohammad congratulated Ron on showing such dedication and passion in difficult circumstances.

“I was so delighted to see Ron move into local radio,” said Jason.

“Many of the class had never experienced a live studio environment before I arrived onto campus that day.

Female Training Expert Urges Women To â€˜Change the Male Landscapeâ€™ of Utilities Sector
Sector News
In the build-up to International Women's Day on 8th March, an acclaime
SERC Set to Open Doors for Apprentices
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) will receive funding through t
Fantastic five celebrate success at National ALBAS
Sector News
What an exceptional night it was for five of our students at last nigh

“Knowing that I’ve inspired Ron and many others in our sessions in North and South Wales to take up a career in radio or journalism is just wonderful.

“Ron was brilliant that day hosting the sports news and I hope that once we are able to work together again, I can come back to the college and continue the great work we started over those two days.”

Richard Hewitt, Creative Media Production lecturer at Coleg Cambria, added:

“Ron was always interested in becoming a presenter with his very keen interest in all things sports related, especially football and Formula One.

“But it wasn't really until he met Jason that he was persuaded to pursue a career as a presenter. 

“The team remembers when he first started doing work at the radio station during his final year at the college, where he would ask his fellow students and lecturers for music requests and any sport-related topics he could discuss and play during his afternoon show.

“Ron was a pleasure to work with, showing a determination to succeed in everything he tried to achieve. I have no doubt he will continue to be a great asset to the radio station, and we are extremely proud to know Cambria has helped in his career development.”

Sound Radio Director Craig Kennealey added:

“Ron is an enthusiastic and valued member of the Sound Radio team.  After joining us, he has gone on to produce and present his own show, bringing his love of sports reporting to the station and learning new skills from it.

“In recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his health issues it was important to keep Ron involved as a volunteer.

“With advances in technology and the internet Ron has been able to remain a part of the team from home, producing a weekly sports bulletin and create graphics for the radio stations, which will no doubt help improve his skills and portfolio for the future.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Female Training Expert Urges Women To ‘Change the Male Landscape’ of Utilities Sector
Sector News
In the build-up to International Women's Day on 8th March, an acclaime
SERC Set to Open Doors for Apprentices
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) will receive funding through t
Fantastic five celebrate success at National ALBAS
Sector News
What an exceptional night it was for five of our students at last nigh
Coventry College make key appointment to aid growth
Sector News
@coventrycollege has made a senior appointment to aid the further educ
Oscar’s Odyssey: Cardiff and Vale College A Level student off to study Classics at Cambridge University
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) A Levels student Oscar Griffin will b
CAVC student Eleanor builds the foundations for a career in construction with virtual work experience at Wates
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) Construction student Eleanor Mahoney
Genius School Host Free ‘Teen Quest Masterclass’ to Prepare For 4th Industrial Revolution
Sector News
Genius School hosted a free webinar ‘Teen Quest Masterclass’ at 8a
Coronavirus and job vulnerability: Claims by the Government that we’re all in this together ring increasingly hollow
Sector News
The @ONS report ‘Coronavirus and Job Vulnerability’ was published
Barton Peveril Student's Business Raises Money for Charity
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) student Nalah Stone
Coleg y Cymoedd on track to deliver next generation of rail engineers thanks to partnership with Protech Rail Engineering and Ganymede
Sector News
One of the largest further education colleges in South Wales has teame
ESMT Berlin launches Global Online MBA Program
Sector News
ESMT Berlin is launching a global online MBA program, with the first c
Fears that the return to school could spell a mental health emergency
Sector News
A SUPPORT organisation for parents of children with special educationa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Laveena Nair
Laveena Nair commented on #Gamification - Make Education Engaging and Memorable by Gamifying Learning 5 hours 40 minutes ago

Reading Ojo App | Students Factory

A unique gaming App developed to inspire the reading habit...

Laveena Nair
Laveena Nair had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 43 minutes ago


View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 16 hours 26 minutes ago

Digifest 2021 expo orientation

Digifest 2021 expo orientation

Get a first look at the Digifest 2021 expo area, as well as useful information on how to move around and explore the interactive elements.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5454)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page