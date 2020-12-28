 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Union calls for tougher action from Government on schools ahead of the start of the new term

Details
Hits: 609

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the @NASUWT - The Teachers’ Union

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the @NASUWT - The Teachers’ Union has called on the Government to take further actions on school safety in light of the increased risk posed by the new variant of the virus.

Dr Roach has written a letter sent today (28 Dec) to Gavin Williamson on the plans for the start of the new school term next week.

These include:

  • Permit schools to move to remote learning for all pupils, except those deemed to be vulnerable or the children of key workers, in the highest tier areas
  • Publish new safety guidance for schools in light of the increased risk posed by the variant
  • Delay the return of pupils in January to enable schools to undertake new risk assessments and ensure they are compliant with any new measures in the revised national safety guidance
  • Introduce mandatory wearing of face coverings within school buildings
  • Give staff working in schools priority access to the Covid vaccine
  • Ensure that staff in high risk and vulnerable groups are able to work from home pending further review of the situation

Letter in full:

Dear Gavin,

School and College Reopening from January 2021

Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, the education of children and young people has been of paramount importance to the country as well as to members of the NASUWT. Throughout the last 9 months, the country has witnessed first-hand the tremendous efforts of teachers, headteachers and support staff in schools and colleges who have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible education and care for children whose education has continued to suffer disruption due to the impact of the Coronavirus. Where children have been required to self-isolate due to the Coronavirus, teachers have continued to provide remote education, despite reporting significant concerns about the absence of appropriate resources to support such provision.

I wrote to you on 12 November 2020 reaffirming the strong commitment of the NASUWT to securing safe schools during the Coronavirus pandemic. We maintain that the best place for children and young people is to be in school or college, to be guaranteed access to education and to be looked after in terms of their wellbeing.

However, it is abundantly clear that the pandemic is seriously impacting on the ability of schools to continue to operate normally, with the continuing uncertainty over whether schools and colleges can remain open safely, the risks to pupils, staff and their families when they come into contact with someone who has received a positive Covid-19 test, and the capacity of schools to have a sufficient number of teachers
available to support pupils’ learning.

The NASUWT is clear that schools can only remain open to all pupils where it is safe for them to do so. It is, therefore, extremely regrettable that the country finds itself in the grip of a further escalation of Coronavirus transmission with a new variant that has been identified and which the Prime Minister confirmed on 19 December 2020 is 70% more transmissible. We also note with the utmost concern commentary from various medical experts and the scientific community that the new variant may present an increased risk amongst children and young people.

Given the heightened risks, the Government has taken action to review and revise its national emergency planning with the introduction of further public health restrictions which are to be further reviewed on 30 December. However, we note that no new measures have been introduced with regard to schools and colleges. We believe that it would be wholly inadvisable to wait weeks or months to see the impact of the
new variant in schools and colleges before taking further action to limit the spread of the virus.

Newbury College is appealing for Community Volunteers to help meet new COVID Testing demands
Sector News
From 04 January 2021, @NewburyCollege will be required to administer l
1,500 Armed Forces personnel to support the testing of secondary school and college students in England
Sector News
Staggered School and College Reopening from January 2021In a bid to #K
Education Secretary's speech setting out school contingency plans for England
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson addressed the House of Commons today (30 Dec) to upda

With the impending reopening of schools and colleges in January, it is vital that your previous covid-security plans for schools and colleges are also revised and updated and that school and college employers are provided with the time necessary at the start of the new term to review their operations, consult on new risk mitigation measures, and to be able to do so without putting health or lives at risk.

It is increasingly clear that the covid-safety advice you have issued previously to the sector may no longer be sufficient, not least given that it does not take into account the new risks posed to schools and colleges. It is also clear that school and college employers have not had the opportunity to review and consult on their health and safety risk assessments in light of the new information that emerged immediately
prior to Christmas. Nevertheless, it is evident to the NASUWT and to our members that further mitigations will be needed urgently to ensure a safe and effective start to the new term.

As levels of Coronavirus transmission have increased rapidly in the wider community, teachers, headteachers and support staff have worked valiantly to keep schools open safely. However, with a further wave of virus transmission now regrettably in prospect, teachers’ safety concerns cannot be overlooked. Teachers and headteachers have sought to implement your existing safety advice, despite the evidence that covid transmission is impacting directly on schools and colleges, and the emerging evidence of a new Coronavirus variant. Without the appropriate tools and safeguards in place, teachers, headteachers and support staff risk fighting a losing battle to keep schools and colleges covid-safe.

We trust that you will agree that teachers cannot teach and children cannot learn where their health or safety is at risk. That risk is increasing and will continue to do so unless appropriate action is taken immediately to ensure that schools and colleges do not contribute to the spread of the virus. Without an urgent and effective programme of national action and measures to demonstrate that the Government is
taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of education provision during the pandemic, there is a real risk that fewer staff will be available to continue teaching and that more pupils will be required to spend more time out of school or college whilst they self-isolate.

The NASUWT believes that government has a duty during this crisis to do whatever it takes to ensure that schools and colleges are, above all, safe places for teaching and learning. With one week before the start of the new term, I must ask you to confirm the additional actions you intend to take in order to ensure the safety of schools and colleges and those who work in all educational settings.

To that end, we would urge you to take the following actions immediately:

  1. Act swiftly and urgently on the emerging scientific evidence and advice on the transmission of the Coronavirus, including the new variant, recognising that it is important to take preventative action to limit the further transmission of the Coronavirus in schools and colleges.
  2. Publish new guidance for the sector as a matter of urgency, taking into account fully the heightened risks associated with the new strain of the virus and setting out the further mitigations that will be necessary to deal with the increased risk of Coronavirus transmission in schools, colleges and other education settings.
  3. Confirm that schools and colleges will be permitted to restrict onsite provision to pupils who are deemed to be vulnerable, together with children of frontline/key workers, and that such restrictions will apply in the case of those schools and colleges serving communities in the highest tier areas. Delaying the return of pupils to schools and colleges at the start of the spring term will also enable all school and college employers to undertake and consult as required on new risk assessments and ensure that they can be compliant with any new measures or requirements contained in any forthcoming national guidance.
  4. Require schools and colleges to implement additional control measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including:
    • routine and effective arrangements for mass testing of pupils attending
      schools and colleges;
    • stringent application of 2 metre social distancing between staff and pupils;
    • mandatory wearing of face masks or visors within school and college buildings;
    • provision of PPE (e.g. gloves, aprons) to be worn by education staff.

5. Ensure that staff who are clinically extremely vulnerable, together with staff in other high risk groups, are required to stay at home and work from home pending further review of the situation.

In addition, we also urge you to further consider:

  1. the financial support available to schools to deliver covid-safe teaching and learning environments, including the provision of additional funding to support schools from the start of the spring term. There is mounting evidence that the funding levels for the sector are inadequate and this is putting at risk safe working practices in many schools and colleges. It should be recognised that schools and colleges have had to spend significantly more in order to operate in a ‘covid-safe’ environment, with more than half of schools forecasting an operating deficit as a result of extra expenditure on covid-safety measures including PPE and cleaning supplies, staffing, signage, digital equipment and handwashing facilities;
  2. extended provision of remote education support, including IT support for pupils and staff, to ensure continuity of education. The provision of IT support for pupils and staff to enable effective remote education provision remains an issue of concern for our members;
  3. priority access to the Coronavirus vaccine for staff working in schools and colleges.

The additional measures set out above are intended to minimise disruption to the education of children and young people at this critical and uncertain time, whilst also ensuring that schools and colleges can continue to operate safely in the interests of all children and young people.

Given the urgency of situation, I trust that you will consider the matters raised in this letter to be of the utmost priority. The NASUWT stands ready to work with you in the interests of children, young people and the workforce in schools and colleges.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely,
Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary, The NASUWT

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOLEX board member Dipa Ganguli honoured in Queen’s New Year Honours list
Sector News
@HOLEXPolicy is delighted that one of our board members @Dipa_Ganguli
Millennium Point Charitable Trust has contributed over £25m to STEM projects and organisations in the West Midlands
Sector News
The @MillenniumPoint Charitable Trust has announced contributions of m
The Impact of Covid-19 on Fair Access Report
Sector News
Coronavirus (COVID-19): impact on fair access to higher education - in
CBI RESPONDS TO TIGHTENING COVID RESTRICTIONS
Sector News
CBI RESPONDS TO TIGHTENING COVID RESTRICTIONSDeborah Fraser, CBI South
Newbury College is appealing for Community Volunteers to help meet new COVID Testing demands
Sector News
From 04 January 2021, @NewburyCollege will be required to administer l
1,500 Armed Forces personnel to support the testing of secondary school and college students in England
Sector News
Staggered School and College Reopening from January 2021In a bid to #K
Education Secretary's speech setting out school contingency plans for England
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson addressed the House of Commons today (30 Dec) to upda
Fife College students savour scholarship success
Sector News
Two culinary arts students @FifeCollege got a taste of success after t
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green comments on the new Turing scheme to replace Erasmus Plus
Sector News
@KateGreenSU, Shadow Secretary of State for Education Comments on the
Schools and colleges should start the New Year with a period of online learning
Sector News
@NEUnion presses Government to release advice from Chief Medical Offic
Labour calls on Education Secretary to make a statement on the reopening of schools and colleges
Sector News
Kate Green, @UKLabour’s Shadow Education Secretary, has called on @G
Education and Skills Funding Agency’s Carolyn Savage awarded OBE for services to apprenticeships and skills
Sector News
The Education and Skills Funding Agency’s long-standing champion of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 7 days ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 7 days ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 7 days ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5200)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page