 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Funding boost for students to work with business and communities

Details
Hits: 187
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Office for Students
A total of £10 million – announced in October 2019 by the Universities Minister – has been awarded by the @officestudents and Research England to projects which will seek to understand the benefits to students of getting involved in partnerships with businesses, engagement with communities and third sector organisations, and professional training – collectively known as ‘knowledge exchange’ activities.

In 2017-18, English universities generated over £3.7 billion from knowledge exchange activity. As part of this, they helped to create over 3,500 graduate start-up businesses, attracting over £146 million of investment. Students play a significant role in this activity by, for example, establishing start-ups and spin-off companies, and providing skills and expertise for businesses, public services and community groups through consultancy, internships and work placements.

The projects awarded funding today seek to identify how students benefit from this involvement, and address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion within knowledge exchange activities. Understanding best practice in this area will be key to ensuring that students’ involvement in knowledge exchange activities is helping to shape them into graduates who are well prepared for the world of work.

While funding awards to institutions have now been confirmed, the OfS will agree with universities what can be reasonably achieved during their initial months of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This may include agreeing revised timescales or changes to planned activities. This approach recognises that providers and individual projects are likely to be affected in different ways during this period.

Funding has been awarded to:

  • York St John University
  • Brunel University London
  • Royal Northern College of Music
  • Keele University
  • The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
  • Plymouth Marjon University
  • University of Exeter
  • University of York
  • Anglia Ruskin University
  • University of Sheffield
  • University of Birmingham
  • University of Huddersfield
  • Queen Mary University of London
  • Pearson College
  • University of Greenwich
  • Edge Hill University
  • University of Bristol
  • University of Portsmouth
  • University College London (UCL)
  • University of Plymouth.

Projects will explore a range of knowledge exchange activities, including free-to-access courses run in partnership with the NHS for mental health service users, start-ups in the creative industries, and pro bono, social impact-driven consultancy and venture capital services.

Read more about the funded projects

Advertisement

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEARNING
Sector News
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - @ExemplarEduc ANNOUNCES HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEA
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEARNING
Sector News
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - @ExemplarEduc ANNOUNCES HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEA
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand
College hosting online social media sessions for students and parents in lockdown
Sector News
LECTURERS and staff at @colegcambria are hosting online sessions to an
Front Line workers have never been more appreciated in modern times than at present
Sector News
@NPTCGroup recognise the importance of previous students now on the fr
Coronavirus impact on Graduates securing jobs - just 18% of 2020 Graduates securing jobs compared to 60% in previous years
Sector News
Research by @milkroundonline and @diginbox - #Coronavirus impacting Gr
Stars, arts and science combine for digital retelling of Coleridge classic
Sector News
Stars of the stage and screen, arts and music are helping to transform
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Future Fund may be a suitable option for training providers that rely on equity investment and are unable to access the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme
Sector News
This scheme will issue convertible loans between £125,000 to £5 mill
Government must back proposals to help vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (19 Apr), Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran ha
UK education charity launches new online creative learning platform in time for “homeschooling” summer term
Sector News
An educational entrepreneur has pivoted her national performing arts c
University of Plymouth awarded £500,000 to advance its Knowledge Exchange projects for students, businesses and communities
Sector News
@PlymUni is to receive almost half a million pounds in funding to enha

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham 1 minute ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Motivating yourself and others 4 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 minutes ago

Motivating yourself and others

Overview This webinar is part 1 of a series of 3 based on a quality assurance framework for blended learning. In part 1 we look at the...

  • Tuesday, 21 April 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4431)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page