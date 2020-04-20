 
University of Plymouth awarded £500,000 to advance its Knowledge Exchange projects for students, businesses and communities

Details
Hits: 260
@PlymUni is to receive almost half a million pounds in funding to enhance the work it’s doing to help students develop valuable employability skills while simultaneously supporting the region’s economy.

The £499,000 of funding from the Office for Students and Research England will enable the University to advance its Knowledge Exchange work, with a particular focus on understanding and maximising the benefits to students of working with business and community partners and bodies.

The project includes the creation of a dedicated ‘KE Academy’ that will prepare, train and equip students with the professional skills and behaviours required to deliver knowledge exchange in a variety of settings, including businesses, the public sector, social enterprises and communities.

The University is expecting around 1,300 students from within its Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Business to take part over the course of the two-year project.

