 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK education charity launches new online creative learning platform in time for “homeschooling” summer term

Details
Hits: 350
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An educational entrepreneur has pivoted her national performing arts charity into a creative online learning community in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and enforced school closures.

Leamington Spa-based actor and educator Laura Berridge, founder of Arts Insight, has built a remote teaching platform “Arts Inside” within three weeks and is launching the national charity’s new virtual classes and live streaming sessions from Monday (April 20) for the start of the “homeschooling” summer term.

Parents will be able to subscribe to the online community for a nominal fee and access a range of virtual resources, challenges and lessons with their children, designed to promote life skills through creative learning. A comprehensive timetable has been designed in the form of interactive teacher led sessions, live streaming activities and stimulus for independent learning, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm.

Arts Insight normally offers unique musical theatre workshops to primary and SEN schools across the UK. The charity was poised to enter a very special tenth anniversary year with a recent fundraising boost from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.

When the coronavirus closed its doors, Arts Insight turned disappointment at having to pause its plans for 2020 into decisive action. At a time when school children were more in need than ever of creative stimulus due to school closures, the charity has devised a plan that would also give home schooling parents a break.

Founder Laura Berridge said: “Just because we’re in lockdown, it doesn’t mean children should miss out on an essential arts education and our aim is to deliver this service to as many families as we can across the UK for as long as they need it.

“In this unprecedented time of uncertainty and disruption we want to utilise our skill sets, contacts and passion to help. As families are forced to navigate this new and challenging environment of home schooling, we believe Arts Inside can bring support and positivity to every household we work with. One of the strengths of our new online platform is its ability to creatively connect children with each other – whether they’re in Salford, Belfast or London.”

Her web team alongside law firm Harper James, who have provided their services for free, have been working flat out since the start of April to ensure that the new platform is watertight legally, and has all the necessary terms and conditions, privacy and cookie policies in place to protect the organisation and its users.

Advertisement

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEARNING
Sector News
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - @ExemplarEduc ANNOUNCES HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEA
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand

She added: “Arts Inside wants to use creativity to unite as many people as we can in isolation. By giving people a virtual community during this time we can support each other, provide resources, structure, routine, stories and hope, all driven by the arts.

“We will support those families who are following a strict academic timetable. We will also support those families who are choosing a more informal way of home learning. Our goal is to compliment everyone’s shared mission of keeping family communities safe, well physically and mentally, then ease the transition back into 'normal life' when that day presents itself.”

Harper James CEO Toby Harper commented: “Arts Inside is a fantastic example of the creative thinking we’re seeing from clients across the UK as they pivot their services and products to meet new customer needs during the coronavirus outbreak. It’s important to remember that as your business adapts, your legal position may change too. We are very pleased to give a dedicated founder like Laura the legal helping hand her charity needs at this time and wish her the very best with this new online chapter.”

 

Arts Insight has promoted the value of an essential arts education for every child since 2010. The national charity provides performing arts workshops to primary schools in disadvantaged areas across the UK. The most popular workshop creates a full-scale theatrical production that sees all normal lessons at primary schools suspended for a week, giving pupils the unique chance to learn life skills through becoming part of a theatre company. The five-day workshop lets pupils get involved in acting, singing, costume design, technical roles and even film production, thanks to a ‘making of’ documentary that records the whole process.

Arts Inside is a remote teaching platform, designed to offer children and their families, resources and support via a creative online community. Harper James Solicitors has helped create all the necessary safeguarding and policy documents to protect the charity and every user of Arts Inside. Web design team Watchthisspce has created the online platform.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEARNING
Sector News
LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - @ExemplarEduc ANNOUNCES HUGE RISE IN ONLINE LEA
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand
College hosting online social media sessions for students and parents in lockdown
Sector News
LECTURERS and staff at @colegcambria are hosting online sessions to an
Front Line workers have never been more appreciated in modern times than at present
Sector News
@NPTCGroup recognise the importance of previous students now on the fr
Coronavirus impact on Graduates securing jobs - just 18% of 2020 Graduates securing jobs compared to 60% in previous years
Sector News
Research by @milkroundonline and @diginbox - #Coronavirus impacting Gr
Stars, arts and science combine for digital retelling of Coleridge classic
Sector News
Stars of the stage and screen, arts and music are helping to transform
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Future Fund may be a suitable option for training providers that rely on equity investment and are unable to access the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme
Sector News
This scheme will issue convertible loans between £125,000 to £5 mill
Government must back proposals to help vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (19 Apr), Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran ha
University of Plymouth awarded £500,000 to advance its Knowledge Exchange projects for students, businesses and communities
Sector News
@PlymUni is to receive almost half a million pounds in funding to enha
Funding boost for students to work with business and communities
Sector News
A total of £10 million – announced in October 2019 by the Universit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham 1 minute ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Motivating yourself and others 3 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 minutes ago

Motivating yourself and others

Overview This webinar is part 1 of a series of 3 based on a quality assurance framework for blended learning. In part 1 we look at the...

  • Tuesday, 21 April 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4431)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page