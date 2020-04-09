 
Schools and other educational settings COVID-19 FAQs

Details
Answers to frequently asked questions about schools and other educational settings during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Closing schools to all but vulnerable children and the children of critical workers was an unprecedented step, taken to help protect the NHS and save lives.

Understandably, this has given rise to a number of questions from parents, carers, pupils and school staff about children’s education and wellbeing during this time.

Many of these are answered in this guidance for parents and pupils and this guidance for schools and other educational settings.

The government continues to work urgently to ensure the best possible provision is in place. Guidance is being updated regularly to reflect the latest available information.

Myfyrwyr yn mwynhau gwibdaith i UDA
Sector News
Ym mis Mawrth, aeth grÅµp o 25 o fyfyrwyr Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe ar dait
Students enjoy US trip
Sector News
In March, a group of 25 Gower College Swansea students undertook a suc
University students and COVID-19 FAQ
Sector News
Answers to frequently asked questions from university students on how

