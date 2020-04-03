 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Weston College announced as football apprenticeship training provider

Details
Hits: 488
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@AoC_Sport is delighted to announce that @WestonCollege will be the #apprenticeship training provider for the new FA Women’s Football Apprenticeship Programme.

Weston College was selected via an open competitive tender process to provide the 22-month national training programme from August this year.

The college, led by Principal and Chief Executive, Dr Paul Phillips CBE, has been named Bristol and Bath Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for the last two years and is an Ofsted grade one outstanding college.

They will be delivering the Level 3 Community Sport and Health Officer apprenticeship to 20 apprentices in a blended learning approach through a series of national training events and via the  award-winning  Jisc virtual classroom.

AoC Sport’s National Women’s Football Development Officer, Chelsea Mulheir, said:

“We are thrilled to appoint Weston College as the first training provider of the new-look apprentice programme.

“We have seen the college’s commitment to growing participation in football as an FA College Grassroots Hub, and we were impressed by their high-quality proposal and experience in delivering apprenticeships nationally.

“We are excited to work with them to design and deliver a holistic learning experience for the apprentices, which will ultimately provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to be pioneers of the women’s game.”

The programme aligns to the FA’s 2020-2024 women’s strategy to grow the game and develop the future workforce.

Currently, each apprentice is trained at the college they are employed by, but from now on Weston College will be the sole national training provider. This will allow for increased consistency and connectivity across the programme and better access for different colleges to get involved.

We are currently looking for 20 colleges to be part of the new programme starting in August 2020.

If your college could benefit from having a staff member to drive, deliver and coordinate women’s football for your students and community please read more about the application process here.

Successful colleges will be in receipt of £16,000 to fund the post. The deadline to apply is Monday 20 April.

Advertisement

Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Higher Education students visit New York
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta

You may also be interested in these articles:

Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Higher Education students visit New York
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Sandwell College supports vulnerable students during Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges #FEFoodbankFriday - @SandwellCollege has been providi
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta
Covid-19 Apprenticeship Portal to protect the UK’s apprentices and vocational training during the Covid-19 lockdown
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES #COVID_19 #APPRENTICESHIP PORTAL IN BID TO
Helping children overcome their isolation worries
Sector News
The spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown response across the world is a
Foundation Courses: An Alternative Route to Career Success
Sector News
In a world of endless opportunity, many of us struggle to decide which
Lingoda supports offline schools worldwide during current crisis #StayHomeKeepLearning
Sector News
Lingoda, Europe’s leading online language school, is supporting offl
Remote working causing a surge in remote productivity and IT tool usage
Sector News
Amidst unprecedented demand, @LogMeIn expands free “Emergency Remote
Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level
Sector News
Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A levelCommenting on the further i
Gower College Swansea Higher Education students visited New York City
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Myfyrwyr Addysg Uwch yn ymweld ag Efrog Newydd
Sector News
Ym mis Chwefror eleni, fe aeth ein myfyrwyr Gradd Sylfaen Rheoli Digwy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed has a new avatar. yesterday
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed shared a photo. yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4334)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page