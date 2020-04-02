 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Many good businesses at risk of insolvency unless access to finance is sped up – REC tells government

Details
Hits: 475
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Neil Carberry

@RECPress - Many good businesses at risk of insolvency unless access to finance is sped up – @RECNeil tells government, organisations with weekly payrolls are especially struggling due to #Coronavirus

The government must speed up the availability of financial support for businesses or hundreds risk becoming insolvent, damaging the jobs market’s ability to recover, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

In a letter to the Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, the REC warned that many businesses in high cashflow, thin profit margin sectors - like recruitment and staffing, but also hospitality and retail – will not be able to furlough temporary staff knowing that support payments won’t come through until May

The REC has suggested four solutions to help workers, companies and the government alike during the present crisis: 

  1. Allow high cashflow businesses to claim emergency grant support for wages now, which is then deducted from furlough payments when they become available.
  2. Ensure that banks and insurance providers play fair and provide the necessary support quickly, without making unreasonable requests from businesses or seeking to wriggle out of payments on technicalities.
  3. Government to cover Statutory Sick Pay costs for 2 weeks for all workers, regardless of the size of the business or whether the employee is temporary or full-time, so that hirers and agencies can place temporary workers with confidence.
  4. Find a way to support directors of owner-operated limited companies who have largely been left unprotected by the government’s measures so far.

Neil Carberry, CEO of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), said:

“The way businesses, trade unions and government have come together during this crisis has been exemplary. But time is now running short for too many good businesses – and any failures over the next few weeks will damage the jobs market’s ability to recover.

“Government needs to understand that those with weekly payrolls are struggling more than the rest of business – not everyone is paid monthly. Recruiters have a huge role to play in helping staff key industries and find people new jobs as we recover from this. But many such businesses operate on a high cashflow, low profit margin basis. They cannot wait months for support.

“Getting financial support to where it is needed, quickly, is vital. This means ensuring banks and insurance providers play fair. It means helping high-cashflow businesses with emergency funding which can be paid back when furlough payments come through. This does not mean higher costs to the taxpayer. It’s about bringing forward support that is urgently needed now so that businesses are in a better place to support the economy when the country comes out of this crisis. This will help businesses, workers and the government in the long-run.”

 

 

Advertisement

Weston College announced as football apprenticeship training provider
Sector News
@AoC_Sport is delighted to announce that @WestonCollege will be the #a
1 in 4 employers expect permanent redundancies from coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Over 50 per cent of UK employers will look to furlough their staff but
New Foundation Degree To Better Prepare Creatives For The Changing Workplace
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) is launching a new higher education study pr

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Weston College announced as football apprenticeship training provider
Sector News
@AoC_Sport is delighted to announce that @WestonCollege will be the #a
A level students still setting their sights on undergraduate study
Sector News
86% of applicants studying #ALevels who responded to a joint @UCAS_onl
MyKindaFuture Innovates New Platform to Protect and Support Furloughed Employees
Sector News
@MyKindaFuture Innovates with New Platform to Protect Furloughed Emplo
Social work register
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/02/social-work-register/Social wo
LONDON MUM PROUD OF AUTISTIC SON’S AMAZING WORK FOR NHS
Sector News
A mother from East London is a very proud parent this autism awareness
Top 10 Tips to help parents manager their teenager's mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak
Sector News
Feeling safe is essential in the effective management of #anxiety. The
CONTINUITY OF SUPPORT AND PAYMENTS TO THE POST-16 SECTOR DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
Sector News
Statement from the Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) Board of Direct
CITB announce their decision to furlough a number of staff
Sector News
CITB has today (2 April 2020) announced a decision to make financial s
1 in 4 employers expect permanent redundancies from coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Over 50 per cent of UK employers will look to furlough their staff but
New Foundation Degree To Better Prepare Creatives For The Changing Workplace
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) is launching a new higher education study pr
Advice for students looking for internships or graduate roles
Sector News
Marketing Director of Student Careers Service, Debut Careers has spoke
£35,000 Bursary Set Up By Distance Learning Provider
Sector News
In light of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the world of work has

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

AoC Sport
AoC Sport has published a new article: Weston College announced as football apprenticeship training provider 30 minutes ago
PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Reforms to subcontracting for learners over 16 1 hour 6 minutes ago
Andrew Frobisher
Andrew Frobisher has published a new article: Advice for students looking for internships or graduate roles 13 hours 26 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4330)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page