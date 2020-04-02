https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/02/social-work-register/

Today's blog focuses on measures to increase social workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Today, Thursday 2 April, Social Work England announced 8,000 social workers have been reinstated on the professional register to support the fight against coronavirus.

Following measures set out in the Government’s Coronavirus Act that enable social workers who may recently have left the profession to be temporarily added to registers.

This will help increase the number of social workers available to local authorities (LAs) to manage potential rises in demand and reduction in staff numbers due to illness or self-isolation.

The Local Government Association, with the Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care, has today also launched a portal to match returning social workers with roles that suit their expertise. This includes those who are already working but not for a local authority who want to register an interest in working for a local authority during the crisis.

Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said:

Social workers are the unsung heroes of our society and their dedication to supporting families and children in their care during this pandemic is truly outstanding. The unprecedented challenges we face are putting a strain on our social care system, and I am proud to see how many social workers have come forward already to play a critical role battling this virus – we owe them all debt of gratitude.

