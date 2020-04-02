 
Sotech finalists for Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award

@Sotech_ wins MANUFACTURING AWARD @NEBizAwards 

As a team, we are thrilled to announce Sotech was announced as the WINNERS of the Manufacturing Award in last night’s North East Business Awards, and runners up in the Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award.

The North East Business Awards, now in its 20th year, celebrates the achievement of businesses in the region and highlights successful and innovative businesses in the North East.

In the Manufacturing category, judges considered all aspects of the company’s performance that relates to manufacturing with an emphasis on quality, sustainability, investment in people and equipment, manufacturing innovation, sales performance and growth prospects, and markets served. It’s a huge achievement and we are so proud of all of the team here.

Sotech offers a range of rainscreen façade solutions and is at the forefront of cladding design both regionally and nationally. Reflecting its constant commitment to manufacturing excellence, Sotech recently invested significantly in a fully automated production a fully automated panel production line to increase product and ensure accuracy at its Peterlee manufacturing plant.

