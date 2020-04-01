Working in Welsh – NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award

@NPTCGroup has been awarded the highly prestigious ‘Work Welsh Award 2020: Employer of the Year’ by Learn Welsh – part of Welsh Government.

The College has been part of the Work Welsh Further Education scheme since 2017, with around 850 members of staff following Welsh language training.

The Executive Team and Senior Management Team have been very supportive from the outset, encouraging staff to join the scheme, with Heads of Schools scheduling lessons around staff needs to ensure high attendance.

Staff have also been encouraged to attend residential Work Welsh lessons, as well as lunchtime and evening classes.

In 2018, the College achieved 83% of staff completing the online Cwrs Croeso/Welcome course, which is now part of the group’s induction and staff appraisal programme.

All staff across the campuses now greet each other in Welsh and use Welsh phrases confidently.

Angharad Morgan, Bilingual Development Coordinator said: “NPTC Group of Colleges is very honoured to accept the prestigious ‘2020 Work Welsh Employer of the Year Award’. College staff have thoroughly enjoyed the Work Welsh scheme; it has certainly had a positive impact on their Welsh language development and self-confidence. Staff on the scheme are now using their Welsh in lessons, with their students and with their colleagues. It has been a very positive course for all involved and we are grateful to Work Welsh for funding such a great scheme!”

If you are a Welsh-speaking student or want to learn, you can find out more about Welsh at NPTC Group of Colleges here: nptcgroup.ac.uk/student-zone/in-college/welsh-speaking-want-learn

If you would like to find out more about Learn Welsh click here: https://learnwelsh.cymru

