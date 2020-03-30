 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We must not sacrifice delivering high quality skills and assessments

Details
Hits: 653

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Concerns over #TLevels and Apprenticeships amid #Covid_19 

Calling for a clear connected vision for FE and skills, urging the government to work with FAB to help advise on the most appropriate methods of assessment during the current crisis, Kirstie Donnelly, CEO, City & Guilds Group, has said:

"The FE and skills system has proved itself vital time and time again when it comes to driving quality and much needed skills development for our individuals, employers and UK plc as a whole - this will be more important than ever as we look to come out of the current crisis.

"To achieve this, we must not sacrifice delivering high quality skills and assessments, even if we do have to take a very high degree of pragmatism around what is achievable and make some sensible compromises – although we must never compromise on competence and quality. Therefore, more than ever we need our sector to come together with one voice, and respect the whole skills ecosystem we belong to, while ensuring that funding goes through the whole supply chain.

"Coming out of this “annus horribilis” has to be our moment as a sector to finally articulate a clear connected vision for FE and skills – one that embraces new ways to go online and blends our offers in the way we have been forced to do right now. 

"There can't be a one-size-fits-all approach to matters such as assessment and teacher estimation, which can work for GCSEs, but is not suitable for many of our vital functional skills qualifications, and even some vocational technical qualifications.  

"As a leading awarding organisation, we would urge the Government to work with FAB and so I welcome Tom’s letter so that we can advise on the most appropriate methods of assessment that will suit this current crisis, but also ensure we are still producing highly skilled people who are job competent. As we come out of this crisis, we will need a thriving skills system that is able to support people to skill and reskill, helping the country to get back on its feet and move forwards. The only way to do this is by working together on a collective strategy and respecting one another’s vital role in our skills ecosystem."

Advertisement

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio
Don’t forget to thank school support staff too, Gavin Williamson!
Sector News
The hard work of thousands of school support staff providing emergency
Employers need to step up their mental health support during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
Only 31 per cent of managers are thought to have the confidence to hav
Solstice proves central to training UK Radiographers
Sector News
Mersive has announced that Solstice, its award-winning, in-room wirele
EQA and EPA guidance during Covid-19 from IFaTE
Sector News
@IFAteched - The #Covid_19 virus presents a unique challenge to the fa
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k
Coleg Cambria staff caring for 200 breeds of animal during Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
WHILE frontline services and NHS staff go above and beyond to support
Unionlearn site to help apprentices impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
The current #COVID_19 pandemic means big changes for the way everyone
NUS call for exam cancellation for 1st and 2nd year students and options for those facing finals
Sector News
@NUSUK (National Union of Students) has today (31 Mar) called for all

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4316)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page