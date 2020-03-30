 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Students Honourably Mentioned in National Competition

Details
Hits: 371
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Isobal Parry

@bartonpeveril student Isobal Parry has received an ‘Honourable Mention’ in @hardysociety The Thomas Hardy Society Writing Competition 2020. Parry’s entry was one of thousands submitted to the competition but was one of the few selected for an ‘Honourable Mention’ by the judges.

The annual competition, organised by one of the world’s largest literary societies, was open to the nation’s Year 9, 10, 11, and A Level students. Entrants were tasked with writing either an essay or a piece of creative writing inspired by the poet’s work. As Parry’s work received an ‘Honourable Mention’ her work will feature on the Thomas Hardy Society website for thousands around the world to read.

Parry, who formerly attended Noadswood School in Southampton, submitted a 2,000 word essay on the poetry of Thomas Hardy after hearing about the competition from Barton Peveril Subject Leader of English Literature Tom Voaden. The competition offered the Barton Peveril student an opportunity to pursue her love of English Literature, which she aims to follow in one of the country’s leading universities after her college studies, outside of the classroom.

Speaking on her experience, Parry said: "I am delighted to have received an ‘Honourable Mention’ in the competition. I have taken the judges’ comments on board about my essay and I am looking forward to future writing opportunities.”

Advertisement

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio
Don’t forget to thank school support staff too, Gavin Williamson!
Sector News
The hard work of thousands of school support staff providing emergency
Employers need to step up their mental health support during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
Only 31 per cent of managers are thought to have the confidence to hav
Solstice proves central to training UK Radiographers
Sector News
Mersive has announced that Solstice, its award-winning, in-room wirele
EQA and EPA guidance during Covid-19 from IFaTE
Sector News
@IFAteched - The #Covid_19 virus presents a unique challenge to the fa
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k
Coleg Cambria staff caring for 200 breeds of animal during Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
WHILE frontline services and NHS staff go above and beyond to support
Unionlearn site to help apprentices impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
The current #COVID_19 pandemic means big changes for the way everyone
NUS call for exam cancellation for 1st and 2nd year students and options for those facing finals
Sector News
@NUSUK (National Union of Students) has today (31 Mar) called for all

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4316)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page