Residential provision at WCG recognised by OFSTED

Residential provision at @WCollegeGroup has been recognised after receiving a “Good” rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) has residential facilities for 16 to 18-year-old students at its Royal Leamington Spa, Moreton Morrell and Pershore Colleges.

It was named “Good” in its previous inspection in 2015 but the new report has seen the college group judged under the new social care common inspection framework.

The inspection took place over the course of three days, with Ofsted speaking with staff and students to get a full understanding of the residential service offered across the three colleges.

At the time of inspection there were 62 full-time and international students, and apprentices under the age of 18 living in the residential accommodation.

The college group was judged on the experience it provides to young people, how well they are safeguarded and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Nicola Perrett, Director of Student Services at WCG, said: “We were really pleased with the feedback and tone of the report.

“Over the last two years we have been working hard to improve in certain areas and to enhance the community spirit in our residential accommodation, where staff and students feel as though they are working together.

“During their induction to WCG, we make clear not only our expectations but also the benefits students will get in return. We have been continually engaging with the students to better understand their needs, the more feedback we receive, the more we can improve.

“The care and welfare of our students is absolutely paramount and we work cohesively with academics to support them throughout their entire college experience.

“The Ofsted report demonstrates the high quality personal support students get and that’s what we are most proud of as a team.

“Now we will be looking to see what we can improve to take the step up to ‘Outstanding’.”

The report only reflects the provision for students aged under 18-years-old - with the college also housing students aged over 18-years-old.

Nicola added: “Some of our students are 16-years-old, it’s their first time away from home, and we want the support team to be people that they can look up to and put their trust in. “We‘ve worked hard to improve the entertainment in the evenings and activities we provide for students too, enhancing their experience at the college.”

