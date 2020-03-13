Student Luke gives ‘thumbs up’ to Tameside College scanner appeal ball

Hospitality and catering students at @TamesideCollege are gearing up to host a summer ball, supporting the ‘Tameside Scanner Appeal’.

The event, which will take place on June 18th 2020, is aimed at helping fund a brand new £1 million CT scanner for Tameside Hospital.

As the highlight of the event, five chefs from well known Manchester restaurants will prepare a five course meal for guests.

Students chose to support the fund after Luke Parker, food and beverage student at Tameside College, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour, which was detected using the original scanner at Tameside Hospital.

CT scanners allow doctors and medical professionals to diagnose otherwise unseen conditions, such as Luke’s, with a high degree of accuracy in a short period of time. The appeal aims to replace the older scanner, which is now outdated.

Luke, said: “I was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour which effects my pituitary gland and has a knock on effect on my hormones and other functions. I am very grateful to Tameside Hospital and the doctors there because I wouldn’t have known about this if it wasn’t for their work and the CT scanner.”

“I think it’s really important that we are doing this as a college and I’d really like to give something back, so that everyone in Tameside can have the same level of treatment I was given.”

The chefs and restaurants preparing dishes for the event include:

Andrew Green - Mamucium Manchester

Adam Reid – The French

The Principal Hotel

Three Little Words

F3 at Manchester City

Tickets are due to go on sale for the event to the public shortly and will cost £50 per head.

