 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ACS Egham recognised for academic excellence in latest inspection

Details
Hits: 442
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students at ACS International School Egham have been recognised for theirexcellent academic achievements,following a regulatory compliance and educational quality inspectioncarried out by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

In addition to their academic excellence, the quality of students’ personal development has been reported as ‘excellent’, with areas of note including students’ “excellent self-confidence” and ability to “tackle tasks with resilience and flexibility”, and their “excellent appreciation of different backgrounds and cultures”.

Seven ISI inspectors visited ACS Egham for two days to assess all areas of the school and, in their final report, concluded: “The quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements is excellent. Pupils of all ages develop excellent study skills and the ability to take responsibility for their own learning. Pupils show excellent attitudes and they work both independently and collaboratively with considerable success. Pupils achieve high standards across the curriculum, reflecting their well-developed skills for learning the school’s high expectations of them.”

Based in Egham, Surrey, ACS Egham is non-selective, and is the only school in the UK to offer all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes to students. The IB's educational programmes are internationally-recognised, alternative offerings to the UK's national curriculum, all of which place a focus on developing students to become critically-thinking, global citizens, and are highly regarded by universities across the world. The school’s academic success within IB programmes was commended by inspectors, who recognised that pupils achieve results in the IB Middle Years Programme and Diploma Programme “significantly” and “well-above” world-wide averages respectively. Increasing number of local families are choosing ACS Egham and students go on to secure places in top UK universities.

Jeremy Lewis, Head of School, ACS Egham, comments: “The ISI report is glowing across all areas of our school, and this is testament to the hard work of our teachers and staff members, the dedication of our phenomenal school community and, importantly, the outstanding efforts of our students and their exemplary attitude to learning. Our students have not only been commended for their academicability but for the ways in which they learn too – their ability to make decisions with confidence and to take ownership of their learning is recognised throughout the report, and this is something we’re extremely proud of."

On top of their academic and personal achievements, ACS Egham students were recognised for their international mindedness, which is a key trait of IB learners.  Students’ ability to develop an appreciation of different backgrounds and cultures was noted as “excellent” in the report, with inspectors commenting that ACS Egham students respect “those whose experiences or beliefs are different” and are able to work together for the wider good. In addition, the inspectors provided a number of positive comments regarding students’ clear commitment to supporting others and contributing to wider society.

Advertisement

#FutureMade - New campaign to change young peopleâ€™s minds about construction
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, CIT
Education Secretary speech at ASCL's Annual Conference 2020
Sector News
#DiverseLeadership - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson speaks at @A
#Coronavirus - Are your remote working policies up to date?
Sector News
With #COVID_19uk cases continuing to increase, an option that many emp

Jeremy Lewis continues: "At ACS we believe that, for young people to thrive in the ever-changing, increasingly-interconnected world, education should develop students as global citizens, who are well-equipped to collaborate and communicate with others. We couldn’t be more pleased that our students have been recognised for the fantastic work they produce as part of their studies, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue developing and learning together.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

#FutureMade - New campaign to change young people’s minds about construction
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, CIT
Education Secretary speech at ASCL's Annual Conference 2020
Sector News
#DiverseLeadership - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson speaks at @A
World class nuclear skills in spotlight at awards ceremony
Sector News
A showcase of talent was on display at a prestigious awards night to c
Coronavirus advice – 13 March
Sector News
We understand that many of our students, staff and parents may have so
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 13 Mawrth
Sector News
Rydym yn deall y gallai fod pryderon gan lawer o’n myfyrwyr, staff a
The coronavirus and school closures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/12/the-coronavirus-and-school-clo
The Access Platform delivers boost to universities stricken by #Coronavirus
Sector News
@TAPlatform platform being used by some of the world’s leading unive
#Coronavirus - Are your remote working policies up to date?
Sector News
With #COVID_19uk cases continuing to increase, an option that many emp
Industry Support for Fire and Security Engineering Apprentices at SERC
Sector News
@S_ERC links with specialist fire and security engineering firms ensur
Humanities student Hannah is on track for Oxford
Sector News
Hannah Tyler, an A-level student at Clarendon Sixth Form College, has
‘Futures’ student Lewis heads for Cambridge
Sector News
Lewis Kelsall, an A-level student at @ClarendonSixth, is looking forwa
Performing arts student at Clarendon Sixth Form College is in the limelight after ArtsEd offer
Sector News
Lewis Lloyd, a performing arts student @ClarendonSixth has achieved hi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page