 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation

Details
Hits: 190
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and management, has raised £150 million to fund additional on-site student accommodation and to enhance the student and staff experience.

The money, which is repayable at different points over the next 30 years, was raised through a private placement arranged by HSBC, with three North American insurance companies providing the finance. A number of other leading universities have raised money in the private placement market in recent years.

The funds will be used to create 865 new student rooms on the Cranfield campus, with the first phase available from September 2021. The funds will also be used to construct the Beacon, a new circa 4,000 square metre building at the heart of the campus that will include facilities for education, catering and social spaces. Construction and fit-out of the Beacon is due to be completed in Autumn 2022. The final portion of the funds will be used to re-structure existing shorter-term borrowings and provide some scope to finance other investment opportunities as they arise.

Professor Sir Peter Gregson, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said, “I am delighted that we have successfully raised long-term finance, at very competitive financing terms, to invest in the future of the University. The new student accommodation and the Beacon will, together, have a very significant, positive impact on both the student and staff experience.”

Dominic Kerr, Managing Director and Head of European Corporate Origination, HSBC, said: “We were delighted with the enthusiasm shown by a large number of investors in Cranfield’s exciting story and vision for the future, and to have helped to find the right partners to fund this next phase of growth. Investment such as this is a real vote of confidence in Cranfield and its strategy, and the ultra-low coupons achieved bear comparison with the very lowest obtained to date by any UK Higher Education institution, underpinning an excellent financial platform for the University.”

Advertisement

BSBI celebrates â€˜International Womenâ€™s Dayâ€™ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
#NCW2020 â€“ Overcoming adversity with adiâ€™s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig

You may also be interested in these articles:

BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Government backs cleaner planes, ships and automobiles with £37 million boost
Sector News
The investment will help to design, test and manufacture electric mach
7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suffering Burnout
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK research: 7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suf
Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking
Sector News
#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit
#NCW2020 – Overcoming adversity with adi’s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig
Bexley Engine House powers crucial construction industry summit to help tackle a national skills shortage
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @LSEColleges in partnership with @BerkeleyGroupUK and the @
Devon’s first Hi Tech & Digital Centre shortlisted for RICS Social Impact Award
Sector News
@SDCollege - South Devon College’s Hi Tech & #Digital Centre has
Scottish Horse Racing Academy launched
Sector News
@BordersCollege and @ScottishRacing launch new Horse Racing Academy @s
Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
University of Bristol statement in support of Bristol’s One City Climate Strategy
Sector News
As such we are pleased to endorse and support the One City Climate Str
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Ne

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page