 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Devon’s first Hi Tech & Digital Centre shortlisted for RICS Social Impact Award

Details
Hits: 309
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@SDCollege - South Devon College’s Hi Tech & #Digital Centre has been shortlisted for coveted @RICSnews #SocialImpactAwards 

RICS has shortlisted a range of construction projects across the United Kingdom, celebrating their role in transforming communities and people’s everyday lives.

The awards are divided into nine categories to include the best examples of development in the commercial, education, healthcare, heritage, infrastructure, land & rural, leisure, residential and student accommodation sectors – with an overall winner also due to be announced.

Each shortlisted project will be put to the vote by regional panels of RICS members - qualified professionals who work in the development sector, over the coming weeks. A final list of schemes will then go to the national grand finale.

SDC19 RR413 resize

Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO of South Devon College, said:

“It’s fantastic that the vision behind the Hi Tech & Digital Centre is being recognised by RICS for the impact it has on our community. Having only been open since September 2019, it has already played a significant role in students’ studies, achievements, and creativity, as well as being the home for a range of events including English Riviera Film Festival. The College has many more ambitious and exciting plans for this new, exciting and world class facility to meet the needs of our students, local and regional communities and supporting our mission to ‘inspire our community through learning for all’.”

A UK grand final will be held later in September for those successfully nominated from each region - with property expert David Brooks Wilson leading a panel of guest judges to select those projects worthy of the top award.

David Brooks Wilson said:

"This year’s shortlists show the power of built environment professionals to make a lasting contribution to the bigger picture, take on real responsibility for the impact of their work and inspire the next generation of surveyors through teamwork and fresh thinking."

SDC19 RR438 resize

The innovative £17 million Hi Tech & Digital Centre provides a visionary facility for further education and training support towards the ever-expanding hi-tech, manufacturing, digital and creative sectors across Torbay, South Devon and wider regions.

The Centre aims to inspire the local community by showcasing the latest in world class technology and equipment. The interior layout has been designed to follow cutting edge principles in future proofing an outstanding teaching and learning environment. Great emphasis is being placed on flexibility of space, the importance and need for social and collaborative study areas and layouts of rooms which will mirror workplace processes and practice.

Advertisement

BSBI celebrates â€˜International Womenâ€™s Dayâ€™ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
#NCW2020 â€“ Overcoming adversity with adiâ€™s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig

SDC19 RR467 resize

The three-storey building, designed by talented architects from LHC Design, includes a link connection to the main building, with a further 15 dedicated work spaces for individual business units as well as two large, open plan collaboration zones, in addition to specialist computing, engineering, design facilities and the 100 seater screening suite.

With the facilities available within the Hi Tech & Digital Centre for training and education, and the focus on supporting the rapidly expanding sector in Torbay and surrounding areas, it’s expected that more talented individuals will find the opportunity to explore successes like this in a range of different sectors.

2837 0080

The Hi Tech & Digital Centre (HTDC) combines £8.13m from the Heart of the South West LEP’s Growth Deal funding from the Heart of the South West LEP, as well as funding support from European Regional Development Fund, Higher Education Funding Council for England, Garfield Weston Foundation, Torbay Council, South Devon College and private sector investment. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Government backs cleaner planes, ships and automobiles with £37 million boost
Sector News
The investment will help to design, test and manufacture electric mach
7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suffering Burnout
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK research: 7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suf
Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking
Sector News
#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit
Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation
Sector News
@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and m
#NCW2020 – Overcoming adversity with adi’s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig
Bexley Engine House powers crucial construction industry summit to help tackle a national skills shortage
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @LSEColleges in partnership with @BerkeleyGroupUK and the @
Scottish Horse Racing Academy launched
Sector News
@BordersCollege and @ScottishRacing launch new Horse Racing Academy @s
Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
University of Bristol statement in support of Bristol’s One City Climate Strategy
Sector News
As such we are pleased to endorse and support the One City Climate Str
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub
Sector News
@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Ne

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page