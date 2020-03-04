 
South Eastern Regional College's Bangor FM Helps Raise Over £1000 for Community Hub

@BangorFM has helped raise over £1000 for the North Down Community Network during a quiz night at the Marine Court Hotel on Thursday 27 February.

Bangor FM presenters, Shirley Graham and Cormac McConvey, hosted the quiz which included a special music round produced by the station.

Station Manager Paul Cromie said, “It was a privilege to be asked to be involved in the quiz night for the North Down Community Network. Bangor FM’s aim is to promote local events and charities and the quiz night was a perfect way to show our commitment to the area which we serve.”

Louise Little, Manager of the North Down Community Network, spoke of the success the night. "We had an amazing night of fun and friendship and were able to recognise the amazing work of volunteers who have a vital role in community work in Bangor and beyond. We raised over £1000 and every penny will go towards providing vital services at our Community Hub at Main Street.

She added, “The night wouldn't have been such a success without the wonderful staff at the Marine Court Hotel. Thank you also to Bangor FM's Shirley and Cormac who were great hosts and to Paul for all the organising in the background and of course to everyone who came along and supported the evening!"

For more information about the services provided by the North Down Community Network, visit www.ndcn.co.uk

Bangor FM is owned and operated by SERC. You can listen to the station on 107.9FM in Bangor and online at www.bangorfmradio.com  

