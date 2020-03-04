 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lord Mayor says Walsall College student's photograph is picture perfect

Details
Hits: 259
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Walsall_College student's photograph now has pride of place in the Lord Mayor's Parlour 

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Walsall have congratulated a local photography student for her excellent work in producing their official portrait.

Sindy Weals photographed Councillor Paul Bott and Councillor Chris Bott wearing their chains of office. The picture now has pride of place in the Mayor's Parlour.

The image was taken in Walsall Town Hall, with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress posing on the main stage in front of a mural depicting a scene from the First World War. The Mayor specifically chose this location as a way of further commemorating the armistice centenary.

Commenting on the portrait, the Lord Mayor said: “We’re delighted to have provided a local student like Sindy with this professional opportunity. Once my year in office is complete, the photograph will stay in the Parlour and become part of the gallery of portraits of former serving mayors. Hopefully this is something that will give her confidence as she goes forward in her career.”

The Lady Mayoress also described the portrait as “stunning”.

Sindy, who is studying a HND Diploma in Photography admits she was nervous before taking the photographs but the councillors soon put her at ease with their down-to-earth personalities.

“I can’t believe my work is now hanging up in such a prestigious location,” she said. “Although my plan is to specialise in commercial photography after my course, I find taking portraits really beneficial for my portfolio.

“I’m really pleased the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress liked my work and gave me the chance to push myself creatively.”

The Mayor also visited the college recently to tour the photography studios, processing and print room facilities.

Advertisement

BSBI celebrates â€˜International Womenâ€™s Dayâ€™ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
#NCW2020 â€“ Overcoming adversity with adiâ€™s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig

You may also be interested in these articles:

BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Government backs cleaner planes, ships and automobiles with £37 million boost
Sector News
The investment will help to design, test and manufacture electric mach
7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suffering Burnout
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK research: 7 in 10 Teaching Professionals Admit to Suf
Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking
Sector News
#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit
Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation
Sector News
@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and m
#NCW2020 – Overcoming adversity with adi’s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig
Bexley Engine House powers crucial construction industry summit to help tackle a national skills shortage
Sector News
#NCW2020 - @LSEColleges in partnership with @BerkeleyGroupUK and the @
Devon’s first Hi Tech & Digital Centre shortlisted for RICS Social Impact Award
Sector News
@SDCollege - South Devon College’s Hi Tech & #Digital Centre has
Scottish Horse Racing Academy launched
Sector News
@BordersCollege and @ScottishRacing launch new Horse Racing Academy @s
Barnsley College supports handbag charity appeal
Sector News
@barnsleycollege supports handbag charity appeal Barnsley College is s
University of Bristol statement in support of Bristol’s One City Climate Strategy
Sector News
As such we are pleased to endorse and support the One City Climate Str

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page