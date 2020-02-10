Apprenticeships celebrated at South Devon College awards ceremony

As part of National Apprenticeships Week 2020, apprentices and employers from across South Devon gathered for South Devon College’s Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony 2020, delivered in partnership with Princess Yachts, Cavanna Homes, Ribeye, South Devon Dental, TDA, The Pennon Group, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, and Torquay United Football Club.
Over 220 people were in attendance to celebrate apprenticeships including friends, family, employers and College staff.
The event, hosted at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay, was a great opportunity to showcase the excellent success of apprentices and the positive impact they have on local businesses and the community.
There were 52 shortlisted nominees over 19 categories, having been nominated from over 1,500 apprentices on programme with the College.
A total of 29 local employers were also nominated for categories, having been selected from over 1000 businesses engaged with an apprenticeship.
In attendance was the evening’s keynote speaker Alan Denby, Director of Economic Development at the TDA.
He spoke about the future development of Torbay and economic strategy, highlighting the importance of the role apprentices play in enabling businesses to grow whilst also upskilling the workforce.
Alan Denby - Director of Economic Development, TDA presenting his keynote speech
Sharron Robbie, Managing Director for Devon and Cornwall Training Provider Network spoke to the audience half way through the awards. She celebrated the development of the Young Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (YAAN) for Torbay, mentioning all the apprentices involved and expressed the importance of the promotion of apprenticeships coming from young people that have first-hand experience of apprenticeships today.
The most anticipated part of the entire ceremony was discovering who would win the coveted Apprentice of the Year award for 2020. Cheers and tears were seen amongst the eruption of applause as Jasmine Taylor was announced the winner of the Apprentice of the Year award. She was chosen to receive this award for going above and beyond not just in her role with her employer, but for apprenticeships as a whole becoming a vital member of the newly formed YAAN for Torbay.
Jasmine Taylor - Winner of the Apprentice of the Year Award 2020. Award presented by Kevin Foster - MP for Torbay
Jasmine said “I can’t quite believe that I’ve won the Apprentice of the Year award!”
She continued: “Apprenticeships are so valuable and it is really important to continue spreading awareness of them. When I was younger, no one spoke about them. But they are a huge deal, helping to change people’s lives including my own. Becoming a part of the Young Apprenticeship Ambassador Network is something I knew was for me as I’m passionate about making sure other young people see the fantastic opportunities that come with becoming an apprentice.”
Jasmine Taylor - Winner of the Apprentice of the Year Award 2020
Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO of South Devon College, said, “The Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony was a fantastic evening full of celebration. The atmosphere was electric, with many brilliant apprentices and employers responsible for transforming the local economy coming together in one place.
“Having been shortlisted from over 1,500 other apprentices, it is an incredible achievement for all those that were shortlisted for an award and they should be incredibly proud of the mark they are making. I’m sure friends, family, employers and everyone associated from the College will join me in congratulating our nominees and winners. They are truly inspiring to all generations and I have no doubt that they will all continue to achieve great things.”
Special thanks to our speakers, compere for presenting and entertaining at the awards and the panel of judges that tirelessly worked their way through the 150 nominations received this year.
Steve Reynolds - Chair of the Torbay Business Forum addressing the crowd
Thank you to:
Alan Denby
Director of Economic Development, TDA
Claire Coulston
Enterprise Co-ordinator, Heart of the South West Careers Hub
Emily Tucker
Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement at South Devon College
Rebecca Davies
Senior Economic Development Officer at Torbay Development Agency
Sharron Robbie
Managing Director, Devon and Cornwall Training Provider Network
Steve Reynolds
Chair of the Torbay Business Forum
Emily Tucker and Steve Reynolds
Full List of Award Winners
Automotive and Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Tegan Chesswas
Highly Commended
Michael Skelly
Beauty and Hairdressing Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Nikita Morris
Highly Commended
Charlie Anne Carter
Highly Commended
Amanda Ingham
Business and Management Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Jasmine Taylor
Highly Commended
Oliver Aplin
Highly Commended
Cameron Cater
Highly Commended
Michelle Baitup
Computing Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Dan Smith
Highly Commended
Ethan Moore
Highly Commended
Cody Barton
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Ian Lathwell
Highly Commended
Cody Griggs
Highly Commended
Reece Philips
Digital Media Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Anabel Astle
Highly Commended
Talia Saunders
Highly Commended
Jessica Stacey
Engineering Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Jack Burnitt
Highly Commended
Dan Hamilton
Health Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Ellen James
Highly Commended
Jemma Bond
Highly Commended
Jess Austen
Hospitality and Catering Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Owen Rundle
Marine Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Callum McLelland
Highly Commended
Josh Gooden
Highly Commended
Owen Martin
Plumbing and Electrical Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Lewis Cooke
Highly Commended
Angus Dommett
Highly Commended
Stan Hayes
Sport Apprentice of the Year
Winner
Callum Job
Highly Commended
Jordan Baird
Highly Commended
Madison Berry
Teaching and Learning
Winner
Laura Gritton
Highly Commended
Joseph Giampaglia
The Higher Apprenticeship Award
Winner
Lewis Rosevear
Highly Commended
Daniel Briggs
Highly Commended
Kevin Triscott
Best Large Employer (50 or more employees)
Winner
G&H
Highly Commended
Teign Housing
Highly Commended
Stormforce Roofing
Best Small Employer (49 or less employees)
Winner
Reach Outdoors
Highly Commended
Priority Pixels
Highly Commended
South Devon Dental
Highly Commended
The Curious Kitchen
South Devon College Apprenticeship Staff Member of the Year
Winner
Ben Reynolds
Highly Commended
Kirsty Grosvenor
Highly Commended
Lee Morgan
Staff Apprentice Ambassador
Winner
Adrian Richards
Highly Commended
Alison Thompson
Highly Commended
Gill Miller