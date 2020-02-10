 
Fitch Learning Launches 2020 ESG Courses to Upskill Investment Managers Worldwide

Details
Hits: 145
Fitch Learning today announced that it is delivering an introductory level Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) course this Spring, and a practitioner level Certificate course in ESG Investing, to enable investment management professionals at all stages of their careers worldwide to expand their ESG knowledge to stay ahead of the field.

Investors are increasingly looking for funds that offer ESG factors to enhance the value of a fund’s performance.  As a result, Investment Managers are now being called upon to not only analyse ESG factors, but understand how to integrate them into their overall investment strategies to deliver both a sound financial return and social impact for their clients. There are a number of key drivers behind this increased awareness of impact investing, together with some complex global regulatory, legal and compliance issues surrounding ESG, which Investment Managers need to examine first-hand in order to truly comprehend the risks and challenges this presents.

Commenting on the ESG courses, Andreas Karaiskos, CEO, Fitch Learning, said: “Responsible investing has seen a growth in interest from investors in recent years.  We have specifically designed our courses for financial services practitioners from across the industry that are looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues. During these courses they will be able to examine the exact motivations behind ESG investing, and also gain a first-hand insight into the challenges involved in integrating this into their existing investment processes.” 

The one-day introductory course entitled ‘Fundamentals of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing’ will be held in New York (30 April), Singapore (04 May) and London (13 May), and provides Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits for participants towards achieving a professional qualification. This course may also be scheduled in-house in conjunction with L&D leaders in a number of leading global firms to upskill their employees.

The Certificate in ESG Investing is designed for practitioners working in investment roles who want to learn how to analyse and integrate material ESG factors. Developed in consultation with leading firms and supported by the UN PRI, it is also suitable for anyone working in sales & distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advice, consulting, and risk looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues. 

SERC Students Join Global Response for Australian Wildlife
Sector News
Students from one of SERCâ€™s Access to University courses recently be
CNet Training Sign Armed Forces Covenant
Sector News
CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita
Environmental journalist Damian Carrington awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bath Spa University
Sector News
Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n

