Apprenticeship Roadshow Inspires Next Generation

A roadshow organised by Derby College Group @derbycollege (DCG) has toured several local schools to raise awareness about apprenticeship opportunities available to young people.

The apprenticeship team visiting schools such as Murray Park in Mickleover, Merrill Academy in Alvaston and St John Houghton in Ilkeston to highlight the wide range of skills training and careers available.

DCG also hosted sessions at The Roundhouse and Ilkeston Community College as well as attending events across the region to advertise vacancies and offer individual advice and guidance.

School pupils were also encouraged to attend DCG’s apprenticeship information evening which will be held at The Roundhouse in Pride Park on Thursday March 12 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The event will be attended by local employers advertising their latest apprenticeship opportunities and young people and adults alike can register for future vacancies.

DCG Director of Apprenticeships and Work-based Learning Lisa Simpson said: “This year’s National Apprenticeship Week has celebrated diversity – both in terms of individuals benefiting from apprenticeships the programmes and the companies that offer the chance to earn whilst you learn.

“The theme ‘Look Beyond’ reflects our desire to ensure apprenticeships open many doors to young people as well as meet the needs of local businesses.

“We were keen to raise awareness of apprenticeships during the week and then give everyone enough notice to come to our information evening on March 12 - hopefully with a clearer idea of their future goals.”

For more information about apprenticeships and current vacancies, please visit https://www.derby-college.ac.uk/apprenticeships-earn-learn