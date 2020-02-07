 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lord Agnew urges Headteachers to comply with the 'Baker Clause'

Details
Hits: 330
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Schools Minister Lord Agnew has today written to the headteachers of all maintained secondary schools and academies in England urging them to comply with the ‘Baker Clause’.

The Minister has outlined that we expect all schools to open their doors to FE colleges, apprenticeship providers and UTCs so that students can build up a full picture of the options available to them.

This comes ahead of the introduction of T Levels this September, representing a high-quality technical alternatives to A levels.

School Systems Minister Lord Agnew said:

“Our reforms to technical education will provide clearer, high quality choices meaning the training and qualifications available provide a world class alternative to traditional academic routes.

“T Levels are launching in September this year, offering high-quality technical alternatives to A levels. It is more important than ever that headteachers give their pupils the chance to talk with providers so they are able to work out whether a technical education might be right for them.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that young people are able to make informed choices based on their aptitudes and ambitions. This will give them the chance to realise their full potential.”

DfE Letterhead

Lord Agnew Kt DL
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System
Sanctuary Buildings   Great Smith Street   Westminster   London   SW1P 3BT

Dear Colleague,

SCHOOLS’ COMPLIANCE WITH THE ‘BAKER CLAUSE’

Our reforms to technical education are giving young people access to high-quality training and qualifications that match traditional academic routes. You have a crucial role to play in ensuring young people can hear directly from providers of technical education to build up a full picture of the options available to them.

As headteacher, you are under a statutory duty to publish a policy statement setting out details of the opportunities for providers of technical education and apprenticeships to visit your school/s to talk to all year 8-13 pupils, and to make sure the statement is followed. I am grateful that many schools are taking steps to comply with this legislation, commonly known as the ‘Baker Clause’. However, too many young people are still not given the chance to learn of different environments open to them and find out if technical education is right for them.

I urge you to take action this term to open your doors to University Technical Colleges, FE colleges, apprenticeship providers and new Institutes of Technology. Now is the crucial moment when so many young people are thinking about their options for September. I recognise it can be challenging, particularly when schools have their own post-16 offer. But we all have a responsibility to support young people to make choices based on their skills, interests and aspirations.

Advertisement

Â£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE Â£21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn croesawuâ€™r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grÅµp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Bywâ€™n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess

There are a number of ways that you can fulfil your statutory requirements and give pupils more exposure to apprenticeships and other technical options. You can draw on best practice from other schools and make use of support available through a number of organisations:

  • In some areas, schools and technical education providers are working together to organise events that introduce all pupils to post-14 and post-16 options in one place, or to create one presentation that sets out all local technical education provision and can be used by any provider on a school visit.
  • The Careers & Enterprise Company’s free Compass tool helps you track progress towards giving young people exposure to further education and independent training providers and other components of your careers programme, in line with the Gatsby Benchmarks of Good Career Guidance.
  • The National Careers Service provides free impartial careers advice and guidance to anyone over the age of 13, including on further education choices. This is available through their website and national helpline.
  • WorldSkills UK and The Apprenticeships Support and Knowledge for Schools and Colleges Programme (ASK) offer informative and inspiring opportunities to develop and transform how your pupils think about technical options.

I ask every school to work with us and with other providers so that we can support young people to make informed choices about the next step in their education or training

THEODORE AGNEW

You may also be interested in these articles:

£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn croesawu’r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Byw’n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess
HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
#NAW2020 (National Apprenticeship Week) celebrations got off to a flyi
Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
Apprenticeship Roadshow Inspires Next Generation
Sector News
A roadshow organised by Derby College Group @derbycollege (DCG) has to
Students shine in Carpentry and Construction competitions
Sector News
Competitions for students to showcase their skills and get advice from
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge
Sector News
​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambit
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 hours

Effective Minute Taking

Being requested to take minutes at either a Board or team meeting can be a daunting prospect. Accurate and timely minutes are, however, vital to the...

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Havant & South Downs College
Havant & South Downs College has published a new article: HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 14 hours 16 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: £21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales 14 hours 19 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page