North West Regional College skilled apprentices awarded qualifications at Greystone Campus

Details
Thirteen students from North West Regional College have been presented with certificates after completing their Level 2 Diploma in Drylining and Brickwork at Greystone Campus.

The young men were invited to a special celebration event at the college recently, where they were recognised for the hard work and dedication they have put in to achieve their qualifications.

The apprentices now have the option of returning to the college to complete their Level 3 Diploma giving them the opportunity to further climb the career ladder in their chosen industry.

John Cartin, Deputy Head of Training and Skills at North West Regional College said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students who have grown so much through the process and have now been presented with their Level 2 qualifications.

“Our courses in Brickwork and Drylining at NWRC are extremely popular because they allow our students the opportunity to work while they are studying, with the knowledge that they can progress into careers in the construction industry that are experiencing a skills shortage.

“The courses that we offer in the Training and Skills department have a strong careers focus and we are very happy to have partnered with Errigal Contracts to offer the Level 2 diploma in Drylining, allowing us to educate and guide the next generation of skilled, qualified workers.

“Our Brickwork students all successfully completed their Level 1 and 2 Diplomas with some achieving their full NVQs and have progressed onto further education or full time employment.”

Students in interested in finding out more about possible careers in Trades and Crafts are invited to NWRC’s annual Open Day on February 27 at Greystone campus and Main Street Limavady.

Open days will also be held in Strabane on February 25, and Strand Road and Springtown Campus on February 26. Additionally the college will host a Saturday open day at Strand Road Campus on February 29.

