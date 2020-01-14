 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College's I.T. Training ‘just the tool’ for Starrett employees

Details
Hits: 242
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Collating and presenting information in the correct format is essential for any business, allowing companies to run smoothly and better engage with their customers.

Borders College Business Development Unit (BDU) recently delivered a training package to The L.S. Starrett Company Ltd, based in Jedburgh, where a number of employees learned how to make better use of Microsoft Office based programmes.

Funded through the Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF), Borders College teamed up Starrett to help design and deliver Spreadsheet and Powerpoint training for members of the company’s Regional and Local Sales Team.

Staff were brought up to speed with the software over a number of one-day sessions, aimed at improving work efficiency, and looked at various ways of using these to gather and present information in a more professional manner.

The course was very well received, with participants commenting:

“Very informative and delivered in an easy way to understand and take on board”. “Very helpful, will save me a huge amount of time going forward.”

Established in Jedburgh, Scotland in 1958, The L.S. Starrett Company Ltd has been committed to designing and manufacturing high quality tools, supplying business and distributors worldwide.

BDU Business Skills Manager, Susan Rennie commented:

“Starrett is a very forward thinking organisation with a real commitment in the development of their staff.  Delivering training to meet their organisational needs is invaluable to strengthening our working relationships and the development of their workforce. 

“We are engaging with them to deliver Office 365 training to 40 members of staff in 2020, using 2019/20 Flexible Workforce Development Funding”

Borders College looks forward to working with Starrett in the coming months.

Advertisement

Trefniadau ar gyfer noson agored Campws Tycoch â€“ 20 Ionawr 2020
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn cynnal noson agored ar Gampws Tycoch nos L
Arrangements for our Tycoch Campus open evening â€“ 20 January 2020
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is holding an open evening at the Tycoch Campus
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead

You may also be interested in these articles:

Trefniadau ar gyfer noson agored Campws Tycoch – 20 Ionawr 2020
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cynnal noson agored ar Gampws Tycoch nos L
Arrangements for our Tycoch Campus open evening – 20 January 2020
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is holding an open evening at the Tycoch Campus
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead
South Eastern Regional College working to Take the Hospitality to New Heights
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is spearheading a new initiative
Special invitation for high achieving Prince’s Trust student
Sector News
A former London South East Colleges’ student and his tutor have atte
Japanese Hair and Beauty students visit celebrity make-up artist at CONEL
Sector News
On 9 December, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London
New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes
Sector News
At Bett 2020, see the new #AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo on s
North West Regional College skilled apprentices awarded qualifications at Greystone Campus
Sector News
Thirteen students from North West Regional College have been presented
High flyers in technology at Bedford College
Sector News
Two students at Bedford College have been given a flying start in care
Coleg Cambria is woof and ready to open new dog grooming salon and academy
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA has launched a new a dog grooming salon and training aca
College shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Derby College Group Retains Good Ofsted Grade
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has retained its ‘Good’ grading from Of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Francois Beaumont
Francois Beaumont added a new event 2 minutes ago

Exclusive MBA event in London!

Sign up for the Access MBA & EMBA One-to-One event to benefit from: • Professional profile evaluation and coaching • One-to-One meetings with top...

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2020 04:30 PM
  • London, United Kingdom
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Coleg Cambria is woof and ready to open new dog grooming salon and academy 1 hour 4 minutes ago
Kaligo
Kaligo has published a new article: New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes 1 hour 5 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page