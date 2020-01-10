 
Rugeley pupils taste life as problem solving engineers

Engineering goes under the spotlight at @TheHartSchool

Year 10 pupils from Rugeley had a taste of what it would be like to be a problem solving engineer as part of a life and soul day at The Hart School.

The students, aged 14 and 15, were set the task of creating the most impressive and longest marble run that they could possibly could as part of the engineering day.

However, there was one catch…….they could only use cardboard.

Drawing on their science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge – known as STEM – the pupils more than rose to the challenge to create some “outstanding structures”, according to Principal Chris Keen.

“Great engineering ingenuity”

Mr Keen said: “Our most recent Life and Soul Day was focused on engineering and our Year 10s had an amazing time.

“Pupils were given the opportunity to experience why engineering is so important and where it is used by becoming problem solvers themselves. Their main project saw them tasked to create the longest, single track marble run that they possibly could out of cardboard.

“Our students used their STEM knowledge to produce outstanding structures, incorporating ramps and other features, and showed great engineering ingenuity.”

The Hart School is rated good by Ofsted and the Penkridge Bank Road building has undergone a raft of improvements over the last 18 months.

The investment will continue in 2020 when it will become one of only two high schools in the UK to install a Covair leisure dome so that pupils can have all year round access to sports.

