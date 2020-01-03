Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment

Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel for life after the military

Learning Curve Group Construction Academy in Middlesbrough has partnered with charity Building Heroes to provide fully funded training to members of the armed forces and military veterans.

Aimed at helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel for life after the military, the servicemen and women on the Property Maintenance course will gain a range of skills including painting and decorating, plastering, joinery and bricklaying.

The charity provides skills training to military veterans and personnel and supports employment into the building trades. They aim to tackle unemployment post service whilst offering a seamless transition to a new career in construction.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive at Learning Curve Group, said:

“This partnership is a perfect example of how we can support people to better their lives through relevant training programmes that don’t cost a penny. We’re really proud of the work we do with charities and communities, and we’re looking forward to strengthening this partnership further as our first cohort of learners join us in January.

“As an employer with an Armed Forces Covenant silver award, LCG is passionate about supporting ex-service personnel, current serving personnel and reservists, and we’re hoping that this partnership provides plenty of opportunities to support them even more and give them the skills for future employment and enhance their lives.”

Karen Jefford, Learning Operations Manager at Building Heroes, said:

“We’re excited to have partnered with Learning Curve Group to be able to expand the opportunities available to veterans across the North East. There are over 120,000 military veterans across the country who are currently unemployed, and we work to help individuals plan their next steps by giving them the skills to move into a different career.”

The course will run at Learning Curve Group Construction Academy on Skippers Lane industrial estate in Middlesbrough for five days per week over a five-week period and the first cohort starts January 20th.

