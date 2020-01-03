 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment

Details
Hits: 404

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel for life after the military

Learning Curve Group Construction Academy in Middlesbrough has partnered with charity Building Heroes to provide fully funded training to members of the armed forces and military veterans. 

Aimed at helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel for life after the military, the servicemen and women on the Property Maintenance course will gain a range of skills including painting and decorating, plastering, joinery and bricklaying.

The charity provides skills training to military veterans and personnel and supports employment into the building trades. They aim to tackle unemployment post service whilst offering a seamless transition to a new career in construction.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive at Learning Curve Group, said:

“This partnership is a perfect example of how we can support people to better their lives through relevant training programmes that don’t cost a penny. We’re really proud of the work we do with charities and communities, and we’re looking forward to strengthening this partnership further as our first cohort of learners join us in January. 

“As an employer with an Armed Forces Covenant silver award, LCG is passionate about supporting ex-service personnel, current serving personnel and reservists, and we’re hoping that this partnership provides plenty of opportunities to support them even more and give them the skills for future employment and enhance their lives.” 

Karen Jefford, Learning Operations Manager at Building Heroes, said:

“We’re excited to have partnered with Learning Curve Group to be able to expand the opportunities available to veterans across the North East. There are over 120,000 military veterans across the country who are currently unemployed, and we work to help individuals plan their next steps by giving them the skills to move into a different career.” 

The course will run at Learning Curve Group Construction Academy on Skippers Lane industrial estate in Middlesbrough for five days per week over a five-week period and the first cohort starts January 20th. 

Advertisement

Funding to help children learn musical instruments
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/03/funding-to-help-children-learn
Catering for a diverse workforce can be critical in both attracting and retaining key #talent
Sector News
#EthicalVeganism is a philosophical belief, tribunal saysEthical vegan
Students celebrate globally: International Baccalaureate (IB) results day 2020
Sector News
Today (3 Jan), more than 18,700 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diplo

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOW ‘INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETS’ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
Absence Statistics
Sector News
Today, Thursday 2 January, the Press Association published an analysi
ESFA’s National Careers Service head awarded in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
ESFA’s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit
Funding to help children learn musical instruments
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/03/funding-to-help-children-learn
Catering for a diverse workforce can be critical in both attracting and retaining key #talent
Sector News
#EthicalVeganism is a philosophical belief, tribunal saysEthical vegan
Students celebrate globally: International Baccalaureate (IB) results day 2020
Sector News
Today (3 Jan), more than 18,700 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diplo
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
Lack of sustained motivation prevents promising #entrepreneurs from succeeding
Sector News
Most people fail to turn a good idea into a successful business ventur
Decade of decline in adult learning with four million 'lost learners' since 2010
Sector News
Survey shows adult participation in education has fallen to record low
Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton
Sector News
A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s lov
This is how students rack up their debts
Sector News
In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outst
CBE for Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive
Sector News
Paul Foster has been awarded a CBE for services to business in the 202

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page