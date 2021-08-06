 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Two thirds of UK education workers want employers to support them on the commute

Details
Hits: 1000
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

According to a nationally-representative survey into 2,000 UK workers, conducted by corporate transport technology specialist Kura, nearly 60% of education workers across the UK hold real concerns around the commute post-Covid. There is a strong cry for help with commute from employees, particularly among younger workers.

The research findings revealed that supporting employees on their commute is crucial to enhancing an employer’s brand and attracting new top talent, with over two thirds (63%) of education workers saying they would be more inclined to work for a prospective employer if they offered support with the commute.

Support is defined by employees as investment in technology to minimize daily journey times across multiple travel modes, flexible working hours to reduce stress levels for those with long commutes or financial support in the form of rail season ticket loans or provision of shared transport to compensate for travelling in the peak. This is particularly prevalent in London, the South East, North West and Yorkshire.

Despite this, the commute is not seen as a priority for the vast majority of businesses, with just 16.4% of UK companies expressing desire to monitor, assist or financially support employees on their commute to work going forward. However, this figure rises to 30% in the capital, in which more than two million Londoners live in areas that exceed air pollution limits.

Senior management hold most concerns around the impact of the commute and are keen to support employees by offering alternative transport methods to single-occupancy cars, but not knowing how to turn these plans into action is holding businesses back.

With commuting accounting for 25% of the UK’s total transport carbon emissions, it is becoming increasingly apparent that employers play an essential role in decarbonising the commute for their employees.

Godfrey Ryan, CEO of Kura, comments: “Employers’ green strategy and credentials are becoming increasingly important for prospective employees, as younger generations in particular are committed to work that promises environmental sustainability.

“The findings from the report show that employees believe that their employers should be taking greater responsibility for ensuring they can travel to and from work safely. Socially and sustainably-responsible organisations should therefore now be seriously considering investing in this area, as evidence for their employees’ preferences and wellbeing.

“In a hybrid working world, a top-tier employer brand will not be based upon expensive offices or a laid back culture, but on their capacity and willingness to support employees where it truly matters most to them, and the daily commute, as an employee safety, health and financial pain point for far too long, will be at the forefront of this.”

University applauds â€˜talent, passion and dedicationâ€™ of Olympic alumni
Sector News
Five athletes who studied at Bristol (@BristolUni) were called up for
Sector-wide participation needed for new diversity and inclusion benchmarking study
Sector News
The Inclusion Measurement Framework 2021 (@EUSkills) aims to provide c
Coventry University student goes from Clearing to PR star
Sector News
A former Coventry University (@covcampus) student who joined through C

For more information on Kura and the research findings from the ”Commuting to 2025” report please visit 

Research methodology: The research findings are drawn from a nationally-representative survey into 2,000 members of the British public, 231 of which work in the education industry. The survey was conducted in May 2021.

Is your Commute Worth the Pain? The True Cost of Getting to Work 

28 Aug 2019: For UK workers, commuting time has increased by 18 hours compared to a decade ago, according to the TUC. A study by Totaljobs shows the average worker is set to spend a whopping £135,000 on their commute by the time they retire.

Following these findings, Instant Offices investigates which cities around the world are the best and worst for commuting and whether a rise in flexible and remote working can finally tip the balance for UK workers.

According to the Department for Transport, London by far has the longest commute with the average worker spending 46 minutes per trip or a roundtrip of 92 minutes each day from the workplace. With so much time spent simply travelling to and from work – around 400 days for the average person – it’s no surprise that the topic of how to reduce commuting time is so popular.

One study by Focus considered various factors, including journey times and cost of travel cards, to rank the best and worst cities for commuting in the world. Unsurprisingly, London tops the list, with Miami USA a close second.

BEST CITIES FOR COMMUTING

WORST CITIES FOR COMMUTING

Nice, France

London, UK

Cuenca, Ecuador

Miami, USA

Bilbao, Spain

Cali, Columbia

Toulouse, France

Brasilia, Brazil

                      Catania, Italy                     

Toronto, Canada

Nice in France took the top spot as the best city for commuting. Travel cards in Nice cost more than four times less than they do in London, and average travel time is around 22 minutes a trip, or just 44 minutes each day compared to over 80 for London.

Regionally, Leicester, Bristol and Edinburgh topped the rankings as the easiest commutes in the UK, with London, Birmingham and Manchester coming in last.

There is a large body of research into the negative impact of long commuting times on employee physical and mental health. One report by the Royal Society for Public Health shows the following:

  • More than half of commuters say travel increases stress levels.
  • Two in five commuters say it decreases the amount of time they are physically active.
  • Over one-third of commuters sleep less.

In addition to the impact on mental wellbeing, excessively long commutes over a long period can also reduce employee happiness and negatively impact health due to lower physical activity. Research from Forest Holidays also reveals office workers spend as much as 75% of the waking hours sitting down.

There is also a loss of productivity to consider among talent. If one employee given up to two hours of their day back, ten hours of potential productivity could be released back into the workplace each week, which equates to a potential 40 hours a month.

Lucinda Pullinger, Global Head of HR at The Instant Group commented,

“To cut down on stress as well as commuting times and costs, more companies in the UK are introducing flexible and remote working options for employees. An increase in co-working and flexible office space, access to new technology and faster internet speeds have also changed the way we work, and by 2020, a predicted report by HSO shows 50% of the UK workforce will be working remotely."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Atta impresses during prestigious work experience
Sector News
Business student at Tameside College (@TamesideCollege) gets career of
CITB welcomes former apprentice as new Chief Executive
Sector News
A new Chief Executive will start at CITB (@CITB_UK) on 1 September, a
CIPD launches campaign to boost youth employment
Sector News
Campaign to boost youth employment launched as new research shows 43%
Leeds Trinity secures Turing Scheme funding for international mobility
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has been granted £86,400 fro
University applauds ‘talent, passion and dedication’ of Olympic alumni
Sector News
Five athletes who studied at Bristol (@BristolUni) were called up for
Sector-wide participation needed for new diversity and inclusion benchmarking study
Sector News
The Inclusion Measurement Framework 2021 (@EUSkills) aims to provide c
Coventry University student goes from Clearing to PR star
Sector News
A former Coventry University (@covcampus) student who joined through C
Four in five UK employers don’t require degree qualification for entry-level roles
Sector News
The research was undertaken by the team at www.careermap.co.uk (@Caree
Success of the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education – (PGCE)
Sector News
Students studying the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (
NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud's online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupport_Corp) today announced that its newest solution
Exam Results 2021: Data predicts how well language students will perform in 2021
Sector News
With A-Level and GCSE results day on the horizon, the online language
Failing young people’s futures “not an option” Labour Leader warns as he sets out three tests Conservatives must meet by 31 August
Sector News
On Sunday, Labour (@UKLabour) Leader Keir Starmer has warned the Conse

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lee David Evans
Lee David Evans has a new avatar. 2 hours 3 minutes ago
Lee David Evans
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole has published a new article: Four in five UK employers don’t require degree qualification for entry-level roles 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Tameside College
Tameside College has published a new article: Atta impresses during prestigious work experience 2 hours 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5950)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page