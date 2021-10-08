Information for eligible state-funded schools and colleges about grant funding for senior mental health lead training.

Applies to England

Documents

Senior mental health lead training: conditions of grant

HTML

Senior mental health lead training: grant application guidance

HTML

Details

Read the application form guidance to understand how to register for the senior mental health lead training grant for academic year 2021 to 2022.

Access the senior mental health lead training grant application form to register.

You will be able to register for a grant using the online application form until all available places have been allocated. If there are no places left for this financial year when you submit the online application form, you will be added to a waiting list.

Published 21 September 2021
Last updated 8 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Update to the claim form guidance, the application guidance and form links.

  2. Further information on the conditions of the grant and links to the relevant guidance and resource

  3. First published.

    Provisional entries for AS and A level: autumn 2021 exam series
    Resources
    The number of provisional entries for AS and A level in the autumn exa
    Apprenticeships and traineeships: October 2021
    Resources
    Monthly apprenticeship starts for the provisional 2020 to 2021 academi
    Fitch Learning is Counting Down to the 8th Annual Quant Insights Conference
    Resources
    There are just three weeks to go until the CQF Instituteâ€™s 8th Annua