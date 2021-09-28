Guidance for teaching mathematics at key stage 3 to help pupils progress through the national curriculum.

Applies to England

This guidance is for:

  • school leaders
  • teachers and other school staff
  • governing bodies

You can use this guidance to help plan teaching the statutory mathematics curriculum for key stage 3. It builds on the non-statutory guidance for primary schools, and aims to:

  • identify the significant ideas that are needed for pupils to progress in their study of mathematics
  • demonstrate how pupils can build their understanding of these concepts across key stage 3, in the context of the wider curriculum

Teachers may find this guidance helpful in planning and prioritising the curriculum during coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery.

This guidance is intended to support teaching. It can be used alongside other high-quality plans and resources, including textbooks.

The National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics has produced a range of resources to support teachers of mathematics which complement this guidance. In addition, NCETM has produced resources supporting teachers with the specific pandemic-related factors affecting students as they start secondary school. This includes:

  • checkpoint materials to help assess understanding in year 7, and lay the foundations for key stage 3
  • training materials addressing the transition between year 6 and year 7
  • videos and resources to support the teaching of key topics in key stage 3 maths

Further support for maths teachers is also available through our maths hubs programme.

