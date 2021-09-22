Professional conduct panel meeting outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Cecilia Rooms

PDF, 233KB, 17 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Cecilia Rooms

Teacher reference number: 9802132

Teacher’s date of birth: 5 August 1964

Location teacher worked: Ludlow, west midlands

Date of professional conduct panel meeting: 10 September 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel meeting was convened to consider the case of Ms Cecilia Rooms, formerly employed in Ludlow, west midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Letter to accounting officers in college corporations: September 2021
Resources
A letter from John Edwards, ESFA interim chief executive, to accountin
ESFA Update: 22 September 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
St Hilda's Church of England High School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about St Hild

Published 22 September 2021