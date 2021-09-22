The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about St Hilda's Church of England High School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2163: St Hilda's Church of England High School

PDF, 138KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2163

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements - approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Liverpool City Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 22 September 2021