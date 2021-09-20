Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the school admission appeals data collection 2022.

Applies to England

Documents

School admission appeals data collection 2022: guide for local authorities

PDF, 209KB, 15 pages

Details

Guidance on the data that local authorities need to provide to complete their 2022 school admission appeals data collection (also known as APAD).

Published 1 December 2017
Last updated 20 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guide for school admission appeals data collection 2022.

  2. Added guide for school admission appeals data collection 2021.

  3. Updated guide for school admission appeals data collection 2020.

  4. Added 2019 guide.

  5. First published.

